সোমবার , ১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salaar: SS Rajamouli Asks Prabhas, Prithviraj And Prashanth Neel If The film Has A KGF Connect; Watch

জানুয়ারি ১, ২০২৪
fotojet 97 2023 12 cda2a4a53c5f3da967936d557943c56f


Salaar is set to release on December 22.

The special chat will feature SS Rajamouli along with the team of Salaar including Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Hombale Films is one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Following the massive response to the teaser, trailer and the songs the film is doing magic in the advance booking which was opened recently.

In a recent surprise, the makers made a special announcement revealing an exciting announcement of an interview ahead of film’s release on Tuesday, December 19. The interview will feature India’s one of the greatest directors SS Rajamouli along with the team of Salaar including Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sharing the teaser of the interview, makers wrote, “The special interview with @ssrajamouli garu and the dynamic trio of #Salaar will be released this Tuesday, December 19th. Stay tuned for the full interview ⏳ #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22.”

The anticipation of the audiences for the excitement is sure to be raised as watching the trio SS Rajamouli – Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together is one of a kind experience. Ahead of the release, a massive 120 feet cut out of the film has also been installed in the heart of the Mumbai city. The actioner has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

