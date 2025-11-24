Salim Khan Turns 90: Top 5 Movies Of The Legendary Screenwriter And Family Life | Movies News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 07:25 IST

On the occasion of Salim Khan’s 90th birthday, let’s rewind the clock and take a look at 5 of his iconic movies, while also delving into his family life.

Salim Khan with his family. (Image: beingsalmankhan/Instagram)

Salim Khan, the man behind several cult Bollywood films, is celebrating his 90th birthday today, November 24. He is recognised as someone who revolutionised the Hindi film industry with his exceptional screenwriting skills in the 1970s. Apart from that, the veteran star also excelled as an actor and film producer, carving his name in the annals of history.

Together with his partner Javed Akhtar, popularly referred to as the Salim-Javed duo, Salim Khan delivered several critically acclaimed films.

Top 5 Films Of Salim Khan

Sholay (1975)

Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, scripted history with this Ramesh Sippy directorial. He built layered and memorable characters through Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), whose do-or-die friendship beat all odds. Pitted against the dreadful dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), the two established justice in Ramgarh village with their signature charm.

Salim’s remarkable screenplay was visible in Jai’s quiet strength, Veeru’s humour and Gabbar’s terrifying unpredictability.

Don (1978)

Another Amitabh Bachchan classic, Don, took the Bollywood superstar to new heights of stardom, thanks to the powerful storytelling of Salim Khan. What makes the action crime stand out is the clever blend of suspense and swagger.

Big B’s dual role as Don’s icy arrogance and Vijay’s childlike innocence was written with brilliant clarity by Salim Khan. Bonus: the hard-hitting dialogues.

Deewar (1975)

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, follows the story of two brothers who grow up on opposite spectrums of the law. On one hand, there’s Vijay, shaped by anger and survival, and on the other is Ravi, committed to morality and duty.

Salim Khan’s screenwriting prowess added emotional depth to each scene, with each confrontation between the two rooted in personality and laced with meaning. Salim’s understanding of the concepts of hero and anti-hero brought the perfect contrast.

Mr India (1987)

Salim Khan showcased a different side of his screenplay persona with this Anil Kapoor-led film, co-starring Sridevi. The playful and imaginative plot revolved around Arun, whose discovery of a device gave him the power of invisibility. He uses the ability to fight crime and protect children.

Salim Khan’s writing weaved fantasy with heart and amazing sci-fi elements, gifting Bollywood one of its most iconic villains, Mogambo (Amrish Puri).

Zanjeer (1973)

Zanjeer introduced Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man of Bollywood. The credit, of course, goes to Salim Khan. Big B slipped into the shoes of a righteous inspector, Vijay Khanna, haunted by trauma but fuelled by a fierce sense of justice. Salim Khan’s screenwriting expertise was seen when the hero’s conventional softness was replaced by controlled rage, a move that redefined Bollywood’s quintessential protagonists.

Salim Khan Family Life

Much like his movies, Salim Khan’s personal life was no less filmy. In 1964, he got married to his first wife, Salma Khan, whose real name was Sushila Charak. They share four kids: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira Khan.

Later, Salim Khan fell in love with yesteryear’s actress and dancer Helen and tied the knot with her in 1981, without divorcing Salma. The veteran scriptwriter first met Helen on the sets of the 1979 film Kabil Khan, where she played the lead actress and he was cast as the antagonist. Their friendship blossomed into love while working on the 1978 film Don.

In the Prime Video docu-series Angry Young Man, Helen admitted that she felt “guilty” of marrying Salim Khan since he was already married. Even his kids were “hostile” towards Helen when the veteran scriptwriter introduced her to his children. Things in the household improved after Salma accepted Salim Khan’s relationship with Helen.

Salim Khan and Helen do not have any kids together. They adopted Arpita Khan in the late 1980s.

