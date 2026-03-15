সোমবার, ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৬, ১২:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
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Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৫ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৪৯ সময় দেখুন
Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News


Taskin Ahmed stars with 4/49 as Bangladesh beat Pakistan

Bangladesh edged past Pakistan by 11 runs in a nail-biting third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday, clinching the three-match series 2-1.Electing to bat first, Bangladesh posted a challenging 290/5 in their 50 overs, largely thanks to a masterful century from Tanzid Hasan Tamim. His elegant strokeplay anchored the innings and set the platform for a competitive total.

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Support came from Litton Das, who contributed a steady 41, while Towhid Hridoy added a crucial 48, helping maintain momentum during the middle overs. Timely acceleration in the final stages ensured Bangladesh set a target that would test Pakistan’s chase.Pakistan fought hard in response, with Salman Agha delivering a valiant century to keep his side in contention. Key contributions also came from Saad Masood (38) and Shaheen Afridi (37), but the chase ultimately fell short as Bangladesh bowlers struck at pivotal moments.Taskin Ahmed led the attack with precision, claiming four wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman supported with three scalps, restricting Pakistan to 279 and securing a thrilling 11-run victory. The win handed Bangladesh the series and capped off an intense contest after two one-sided games earlier.Reflecting on the win, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said, “It was definitely an excellent match. I was also a bit nervous, especially in the last over when 14 runs were required. Everyone feels that pressure. The wicket played well, and although 300 would have been ideal, 290 was still competitive. Amim, Shankal, and Tawhid played really well, and the boys executed brilliantly under pressure.”

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