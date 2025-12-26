Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Salim Khan, Arhaan-Nirvaan Arrive At Actor’s Farmhouse For Private Bash | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 21:37 IST

Salman Khan celebrates his 60th birthday with a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse as family members and close friends arrive ahead of midnight.

Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday To Feature Tribute From Directors

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday with an intimate gathering at his Panvel farmhouse, staying true to his tradition of low-key celebrations. The actor turns 60 on December 27 and, unlike the extravagant parties often associated with Bollywood birthdays, this year’s festivities are centred around family, close friends and trusted collaborators from the film industry.

Ahead of midnight, several members of the Khan family and invited guests were spotted arriving at the sprawling Panvel property, surrounded by lush greenery. Salman has long preferred celebrating his birthday either at his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai or at his Panvel farmhouse, making this annual ritual a familiar and cherished one for those close to him.

Salim Khan, Arhaan-Nirvaan and Randeep Hooda Join the Celebration

Salman’s milestone birthday is being celebrated in the presence of his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma arrived with her husband Aayush Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat. Adding to the family gathering, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan was seen reaching the farmhouse along with Sohail Khan’s elder son, Nirvaan Khan.

Among Salman’s close friends from the industry, actor Randeep Hooda arrived at the farmhouse with his wife Lin Laishram, who is currently pregnant with their first child. Iulia Vantur was also spotted joining the celebrations.

Sharing insights into the birthday plans, a source told IndiaToday, “Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with.” The source added, “A special video featuring messages from all his directors over her cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor.”

Special Birthday Surprise With Battle Of Galwan Update

Apart from the celebrations, Salman’s birthday is also set to bring a treat for his fans. The makers of Battle Of Galwan have planned to unveil the first look of the film on December 27. According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, “As Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27, he will be treating fans to a big update related to his upcoming film Galwan. The makers are expected to unveil a key asset from the film between 2 PM and 4 PM.”

Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. While anticipation around the film continues to grow, the makers are yet to announce its official release date.

First Published: December 26, 2025, 21:37 IST