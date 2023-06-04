রবিবার , ৪ জুন ২০২৩ | ২১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan, Allu Arjun React To Odisha Train Accident; Shah Rukh Khan Visits Aryan Khan on His Debut Show’s Sets

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৪, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap june 3


Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and others poured their condolences amid Orrisa train accident. Shah Rukh Khan cheered for son Aryan Khan on the sets of his debut show.

Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and others poured their condolences amid Orrisa train accident. Shah Rukh Khan cheered for son Aryan Khan on the sets of his debut show.

Celebs from all over the country reacted to the horrific train accident in Orrisa. Shah Rukh Khan cheered for Aryan Khan on the sets of his debut show.

On Saturday, several film celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express grief and mourn the loss of those who passed away in the train accident. Salman Khan sent his prayers to the victims and tweeted, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.”

For More: Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Express Grief, Jr NTR Calls It ‘Tragic’

The entertainment portal claimed that Aryan Khan was shooting in Worli, Mumbai for his debut show on Friday (June 2) when his father, Shah Rukh Khan also paid him a surprise visit. Reportedly, King Khan cheered his son – who reached on sets much before the call time i.e. 7 am.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Aryan, Visits Sets of Son’s Debut Show On First Day of Shoot

In a post credit scene of Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster movie Pathaan, Bollywood’s two iconic stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, contemplate retirement. And while it’s Pathaan and Tiger talking in the scene, digging deeper into the metaphor, it becomes clear to see that their conversation is not about retiring from their spy roles as Pathaan and Tiger, but handing over the reins of the Hindi cinema to someone from the younger acting lot.

For More: Shahid Kapoor Recalls Pathaan Post-Credit Scene, Says ‘Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Can’t Be Replaced’ | Exclusive

Standup comedian Zakir Khan recently took to social media and urged filmmakers to not force themselves from translating dialogues. He explained that if something is said or conveyed in English, it maybe difficult to translate it to another language ‘word to word’. Khan asked filmmakers to ‘relax’ and went on to say that there is no need to translate every word.

For More: Zakir Khan Slams Filmmakers Over Dialogue Writing: ‘Don’t Force… English Mein Hi Bana Lo’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke finally hit theatres on June 2 and registered decent numbers at the box office on its opening day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs 5.49 crores on Friday.

For More: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Earns Rs 5.49 Cr On Day 1

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm kalu asami soxcsck okl
মিতু খুনের আসামি কালু কারাগারে
বাংলাদেশ
1685836599 photo
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 9 5
গরম বলে যখন তখন ফল খাচ্ছেন? দেখুন শরীরের কী চরম ক্ষতি করছেনwhen is the right time to consume fruits according to the dietician – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap june 3
Salman Khan, Allu Arjun React To Odisha Train Accident; Shah Rukh Khan Visits Aryan Khan on His Debut Show’s Sets
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
133 20230408132628 1

সার্ভার সমস্যায় ভোগান্তিতে ট্রেনের টিকেট প্রত্যাশীরা

 DSE CSE

মঙ্গলবার সূচকের পতন পুঁজিবাজারে | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 1625108220 photo

Injured Shubman Gill could miss England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran likely in main squad | Cricket News

 1681305503 photo

‘Some have become permanent residents of NCA’: Ravi Shastri blasts players’ injury management | Cricket News

 samantha

Samantha Akkineni Shares How She Once Got a Message from Anushka Sharma on Instagram

 1627754793 shah rukh kajol

5 Glorified Bonds in Bollywood Films That are Actually Toxic

 yami gautam

Yami Gautam Ties Up With NGOs to Support Victims of Sexual Assault

 wm art of anokh somuddur

আনখ সমুদ্দুরের জীবনবোধের চিত্রকর্ম নিয়ে প্রদর্শনী চিত্রভাষায়

 1671298772 photo

India seal FIH Pro League berth, beat Spain 1-0 to win Women’s Nations Cup | Hockey News

 1623514279 wrap 2021 06 12t214108.749

Disha Patani Flaunts Tanned Body on Beach, Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan Linked to Dhoom 4