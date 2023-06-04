Salman Khan, Allu Arjun React To Odisha Train Accident; Shah Rukh Khan Visits Aryan Khan on His Debut Show’s Sets

On Saturday, several film celebrities took to their respective social media handles to express grief and mourn the loss of those who passed away in the train accident. Salman Khan sent his prayers to the victims and tweeted, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident, May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace, Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.”

The entertainment portal claimed that Aryan Khan was shooting in Worli, Mumbai for his debut show on Friday (June 2) when his father, Shah Rukh Khan also paid him a surprise visit. Reportedly, King Khan cheered his son – who reached on sets much before the call time i.e. 7 am.

In a post credit scene of Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster movie Pathaan, Bollywood’s two iconic stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, contemplate retirement. And while it’s Pathaan and Tiger talking in the scene, digging deeper into the metaphor, it becomes clear to see that their conversation is not about retiring from their spy roles as Pathaan and Tiger, but handing over the reins of the Hindi cinema to someone from the younger acting lot.

Standup comedian Zakir Khan recently took to social media and urged filmmakers to not force themselves from translating dialogues. He explained that if something is said or conveyed in English, it maybe difficult to translate it to another language ‘word to word’. Khan asked filmmakers to ‘relax’ and went on to say that there is no need to translate every word.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke finally hit theatres on June 2 and registered decent numbers at the box office on its opening day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs 5.49 crores on Friday.

