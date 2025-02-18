Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt To Star In Hollywood Thriller; Filming Underway In Saudi Arabia: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৫ ৭:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt To Star In Hollywood Thriller; Filming Underway In Saudi Arabia: Report

Salman Khan’s team reportedly arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning to begin a three-day shoot.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have reportedly joined an upcoming Hollywood thriller, marking their entry into an international project. The duo has flown to Saudi Arabia to shoot their cameo roles, with filming currently underway at the newly launched AlUla Studios. The shoot is expected to continue until February 19.

According to a Mid-Day report, Khan and Dutt will feature in key sequences of the American thriller. While details about the film remain undisclosed due to strict NDAs, sources confirm it is being designed for a global audience. “Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact,” a source told the publication.

AlUla Studios has emerged as a prime filming destination for international productions. Hollywood films like Kandahar (2023), starring Gerard Butler, have already been shot there. The ongoing Hollywood thriller is set to make use of the region’s cinematic landscapes. Salman Khan’s team reportedly arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning to begin a three-day shoot.

Khan and Dutt have previously collaborated in several Bollywood films, including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). Their on-screen chemistry has always been a crowd-puller. Last year, the two reunited for Old Money, a track by Indo-Canadian rapper Dhillon, blending Bollywood nostalgia with contemporary Punjabi music.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar as the antagonist, and Satyaraj and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has a packed lineup with Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and the sequel to Son of Sardaar.

