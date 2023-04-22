শনিবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Dons Pathaani Suit As He Wishes Everyone Eid Mubarak From His Balcony; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২২, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
salman 2 1


Salman Khan never disappoints his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Salman Khan never disappoints his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid

Clad in a blue pathani suit, Salman waved at the sea of fans from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides today.

Salman Khan never disappoints his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Despite the sweltering heat, fans of the Bollywood superstar gathered outside his lavish Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their beloved ‘Bhaijaan’. Over years, it has become a tradition of sorts that the actor will greet his fans from the balcony and wish them on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Clad in a blue pathani suit, Salman waved at the sea of fans from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides today.

Salman greeted his fans with a smile and waved at them from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides, ever since he received another death threat. Video footages that are now going viral show Salman acknowledging his fans by waving and greeting them with folded hands. The ecstatic crowd reciprocated with cheers, waves and hoots. Meanwhile, Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, posted a picture of the family on Instagram to wish everyone on EId. “Eid Mubarak ???? from ours to yours,” she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, greeted his fans from Mannat. The actor waved at his fans from the now-famous grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, grey denims and dark sunglasses.

On the work front, Salman’s Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles, released yesterday and has opened to a decent collection at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the opening day collection for KKBKKJ was Rs 15.81 crore, which is comparatively lower than Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. He will be next seen in Tiger 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm NOWFEL 03
ঈদের দিনে রেজাউল-মাহতাব-নাছিরের বাসায় নওফেল
বাংলাদেশ
1682171355 photo
Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Milk
Skin Care: মিনিটেই ট্যান দূর করবে এই তরল! কাঁচের মতো চকচকে ত্বক মিলবে গরমেও, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salman 2 1
Salman Khan Dons Pathaani Suit As He Wishes Everyone Eid Mubarak From His Balcony; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Sangeeta Bijlani : এখনও ঘনিষ্ঠ যোগাযোগ, প্রাক্তন প্রেমিক সলমনের সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্ব রক্ষা করতে চান সঙ্গীতা বিজলানি

Sangeeta Bijlani : এখনও ঘনিষ্ঠ যোগাযোগ, প্রাক্তন প্রেমিক সলমনের সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্ব রক্ষা করতে চান সঙ্গীতা বিজলানি

 Sleepless

কিছুতেই আসছে না ঘুম? গাঢ় ঘুমের চাবিকাঠি শোয়ার আগে এই কয়েকটি যোগাসন – News18 Bangla

 wm australia

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় লকডাউনবিরোধী বিক্ষোভ থেকে গ্রেফতার ২ শতাধিক

 kHALEDHA zIA

খালেদা জিয়ার মুক্তির মেয়াদ আরও ৬ মাস বাড়ল – Corporate Sangbad

 wm BNP 1

আন্দোলনের প্রতিশ্রুতিতে শেষ হলো বিএনপির নির্বাহী সভা

 priyanka gandhi new 2

Yogi Govt Plans to Take Action Against Policewomen Who Clicked Photo with Me, Claims Priyanka

 wm ctg rab 3 arrset ok

‘পাচারের উদ্দেশে’ তুলে নেওয়া কিশোরী উদ্ধার, গ্রেফতার ৩

 1675861653 photo

Whoever follows Suryakumar, they fall in love with his ability: Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

 received 432018385657171

সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশন চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগের
বিশ্ব মানবাধিকার দিবস উদযাপন

 wm venus1

৩০ বছর পর শুক্র গ্রহের দিকে মনোযোগ দিলো নাসা