Salman Khan Drops A Thirst Trap Pic Amid Praise For Battle Of Galwan First Look | Bollywood News

As praise pours in for Battle of Galwan’s motion poster, Salman Khan stuns fans with a smouldering new look. “Old Bhaijaan is back,” says a fan.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan.

Salman Khan is basking in fan love for both his upcoming film Battle of Galwan and a dapper new photo he dropped on Instagram. The actor posted a striking new picture on Monday that instantly sent fans into a frenzy. In the image, Salman exudes effortless style in a suede grey jacket with metallic buttons, worn slightly open to reveal a hint of his chiselled chest. Pairing it with black sunglasses and a slicked-back hairstyle, the superstar looked every bit the heartthrob his fans remember.

Comments poured in under the post within minutes. “Epitome of handsomeness,” one fan gushed. Another wrote, “Old Bhaijaan is back,” while many dropped fire and heart emojis to celebrate his rugged appearance.

The post comes just days after Salman unveiled the motion poster of Battle of Galwan, his much-anticipated patriotic drama. The motion poster, which features him in an intense avatar, has already garnered massive appreciation online. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the next announcement from the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Bubble, Battle of Galwan will go on floors this August. A source revealed that the film’s first schedule will be shot in Ladakh, followed by Mumbai and Kashmir.

Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The confrontation, fought without firearms due to existing bilateral agreements, was one of the deadliest border stand-offs in over four decades. Indian soldiers, despite being outnumbered and under-equipped, stood their ground with nothing but sheer grit and improvised weapons.

The film, set over 15,000 feet above sea level, aims to capture the bravery, strategy, and endurance of the Indian Army in brutally inhospitable terrain.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has several big-ticket projects lined up. Sequels to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Andaz Apna Apna are all reportedly in development. Rumours also suggest he may reunite with Sanjay Dutt for an action-packed film titled Ganga Ram and collaborate once more with Sooraj Barjatya for a family drama.

