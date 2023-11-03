Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi Have Intense Face-Off In New Breathtaking Tiger 3 Promo, Watch

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to entertain the audience on November 12. The film is releasing on Diwali and the lead actors will be reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in the upcoming action thriller. Well, the makers are keeping up with the trend and shared a new video from the film. They have given a sneak peek of all the high-octane action scenes that will be performed by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

Taking to his X handle, Salman Khan shared a new video and wrote, “One man army! Tiger is back. #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” In the new promo video, we can see Emraan Hashmi as a villain and saying ‘Ab meri baari hai, iss baar tu harega Tiger. Duniya ke nakshe se Hindustan ka wajood hi mita dunga main. Wada karta hu Tiger.” The next scene follows with intense action scenes. Right from Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif all are performing dangerous stunts. With the new video, one can expect a high-action scene in store for fans. Well, the wait is not very long but this has surely excited fans.

Watch the new promo video here:

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Tiger 3 has been granted has been granted a U/A (Universal-Adults) with no visual cuts. The Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked for only audio cuts and haven’t removed any visual from the film. The CBFC asked the word ‘bewakoof’ to be replaced with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in the subtitles. In certain dialogues, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has been mentioned. The CBFC asked the makers to use the correct abbreviation, that is, R&AW, in these dialogues. Finally, the cut list mentions that ‘the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request’.

Tiger 3 will see Salman’s titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, along with Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Anant Vidhaat. Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in Tiger 3, which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra. Earlier this year, Salman also made a special appearance in King Khan’s Pathaan.