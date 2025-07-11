Salman Khan Flaunts New Look, Oozes Swag For Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, Pics Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 11, 2025, 22:36 IST

Filming for Battle of Galwan is scheduled to begin later this year, with more updates expected soon.

Salman Khan flaunts intense new look for war drama Battle of Galwan.

Superstar Salman Khan has unveiled a dashing new look for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces, is already creating buzz with its intense premise and powerful visuals.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman Khan shared three striking pictures showcasing his look for the film. Dressed in a simple blue shirt and wearing his signature black aviators, the actor exuded charisma and quiet strength. The photos highlight Salman’s rugged charm, teasing his role as a determined Indian soldier in one of the country’s most talked-about military conflicts.

The first look of Battle of Galwan, released earlier, depicted a bloodied and battle-worn Salman, instantly grabbing the attention of fans and moviegoers alike. His latest pictures only amplify the excitement, as the actor appears to be embracing his character with intensity and authenticity.

Adding to the anticipation is the casting of Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. This marks her first on-screen collaboration with Salman Khan, creating a fresh and intriguing pairing. Director Apoorva Lakhia expressed his excitement about casting Chitrangda, praising her past performances and her unique ability to portray both strength and vulnerability.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Chitrangda since seeing her outstanding performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We are delighted to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. She brings a unique combination of strength and sensitivity that will complement Salman Sir’s brooding yet quiet strength,” Lakhia shared.

Battle of Galwan aims to explore not only the fierce combat of June 2020 but also the emotional and human stories that emerged from the confrontation. With Apoorva Lakhia’s reputation for gripping narratives, and a stellar lead cast, the film is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Filming for Battle of Galwan is scheduled to begin later this year, with more updates expected soon.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Salman Khan Flaunts New Look, Oozes Swag For Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, Pics Viral