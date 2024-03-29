Salman Khan Gets Emotional Remembering Satish Kaushik at Patna Shuklla Screening: ‘Hum Bade Close…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the screening of Patna Shuklla in Mumbai on Thursday night. He came to support his brother Arbaaz Khan who plays one of the key roles in the film. The upcoming film takes you on an uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla, played by Raveena Tandon, a common woman who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. The film also features late Satish Kaushik who had worked with Arbaaz and Salman in multiple projects.

During the media interaction, Salman got emotional while remembering Satish Kaushik who played the role of a judge in Patna Shuklla. “Satish ji humare bade hi close the… The most amazing thing is that he completed each of his project he took on, before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” Salman told reporters on the red carpet.

Satish had also posted a group photo with Salman and Arbaaz after completing Patna Shuklla in December 2022. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “Great pre new year cum cast get together at Arbaaz’s home after completion of our movie Patna Shukla… it was great fun… wishing happy new year to all…”

Veteran actor, director and producer Satish Kaushik passed away last year on March 9, leaving a permanent void in the Indian film industry. In his career spanning decades, he entertained the audience with his stellar performances in films like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judai and Mr and Mrs Khiladi among others. He might not be with us anymore, but his legacy lives on, as he gave us some memorable characters which his fans will always cherish. He was also known to be a mentor of many budding actors and filmmakers in the industry. His directorial Tere Naam starring Salman Khan had shattered multiple records at the box office and is still considered a cult classic.