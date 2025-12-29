মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Salman Khan Gets Emotional Seeing Dharmendra’s Poster At Ikkis Screening | Watch | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Salman Khan turned emotional at the Ikkis screening as he paused before Dharmendra’s poster, recalling his close bond with the late cinema legend.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ikkis, and a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai on Monday evening. The event saw the presence of several prominent film industry figures, including members of Dharmendra’s family and close friends who gathered to honour the late veteran actor, for whom the film holds deep emotional significance.

Dharmendra played the role of the father to Agastya Nanda’s lead character in Ikkis, making it a particularly special project for his loved ones. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol attended the screening and were visibly emotional throughout the evening. Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Dharmendra, was also present and was seen struggling to hold back tears after coming face-to-face with the late actor’s poster at the venue.

Salman Khan gets emotional as he poses with Dharmendra’s poster

Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, appeared deeply moved while posing for the paparazzi at the screening. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, Salman is seen pausing in front of Dharmendra’s poster, with tears visible in his eyes.

Dharmendra’s passing has left a void in the Hindi film industry, and Ikkis is reportedly the last film in which the legendary actor appeared. This has made the project especially close to the hearts of his family, friends and admirers, who continue to celebrate his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a powerful war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film chronicles the bravery and sacrifice of the young army officer, who laid down his life at the age of 21 during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Salman Khan had earlier expressed his grief over the loss of Dharmendra while hosting Bigg Boss Season 19. Without taking his name, the actor said that “this week the industry faced a huge loss”. Sharing his emotions further, Salman added, “I wish I were not hosting Bigg Boss this week, but at the end, life goes on.”

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Salman was among the first Bollywood celebrities to arrive at the crematorium on the day of the funeral and later attended the prayer meet organised by the Deol family on November 27.

Salman and Dharmendra shared an extremely close equation and had worked together in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which also starred Kajol and Arbaaz Khan. Their friendship remains one of the most cherished bonds in Bollywood.

First Published:

December 29, 2025, 23:43 IST

