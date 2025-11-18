Salman Khan Greets Paparazzi, Attends Parents’ Wedding Anniversary In High Security | Watch | Bollywood News

মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
  মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Among others, Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira Agnihotri also attended the anniversary dinner along with her husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri.

Salman Khan celebrates Salim Khan and Salma Khan's 61st wedding anniversary. (Photos: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)

Salman Khan celebrates Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s 61st wedding anniversary. (Photos: Viral Bhayani and Instagram)

Salman Khan attended his parents’ wedding anniversary on Monday night. The Bollywood superstar was seen arriving for an intimate bash with his high security. In a video that surfaced on social media, Salman was seen waving at the paparazzi as he joined the celebration to mark Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s 61st wedding anniversary. The actor was seen keeping his look simple yet elegant. He opted for a black t-shirt and paired it with matching jeans.

Among others, Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira Agnihotri also attended the anniversary dinner along with her husband, filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth also attended the celebration. Salman’s brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma was also seen arriving at the venue.

Salim Khan is known for writing for some of the Bollywood’s biggest hits – Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. He married Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak) in 1964. The couple share five children — Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. In 1981, Salim Khan also married the dancer-actress Helen.

When Salman Khan Spoke About Salim Khan’s Marriage to Helen

Back in 1990, in an interview to Filmfare Magazine, Salman Khan had opened up about the phase of his life when his father, Salim Khan, married Helen. He shared that as he was a mumma’s boy, he could not bear that his mother was unhappy. The superstar said he hated when his mother used to wait for his father to come home, post the second marriage.

“My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why, I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again, I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home,” he had said.

However, Salman revealed that his father had put in a lot of effort to make the four kids understand that he loved their mother. Salma took her time but gradually started to accept Helen and with time they became family.

November 18, 2025, 09:03 IST

