রবিবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৬শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Ranveer Singh Drops Pic With Deepika Padukone

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
news wrap july 9


Salman Khan's holding a cigarette on Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets gone viral. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's latest picture is adorable.

Salman Khan’s holding a cigarette on Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets gone viral. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s latest picture is adorable.

Salman Khan’s picture of holding a cigarette on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 went viral. Ranveer Singh shared a monochrome picture with Deepika Padukone.

Salman Khan appeared to smoke during the recent Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On Saturday night, the actor made his way back on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 to catch up on the week’s events in the Bigg Boss house and prepare contestants for elimination. Salman dressed in a formal outfit, wearing a fading blue shirt and pair of pants, and spoke to the contestants.

For More: Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Photo Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with love on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken. However, Ranveer Singh has now thanked everyone and his gratitude post has his lady love in it.

For More: Ranveer Singh Shares Photo With Deepika Padukone From A Cruise; Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

OMG2 aka Oh My God 2 is set to release in August and the first teaser is set to release next week. The news was confirmed by Akshay Kumar. The actor took to Instagram and shared a small clip from the film along with the announcement that the OMG2 teaser will release on July 11, a day after Shah Rukh Khan drops the ‘preveu’ of Jawan.

For More: OMG2 Teaser Date Out: Akshay Kumar To Drop Promo Day After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Deets Inside

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. After releasing the teaser, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated romantic film Bawaal, as a prelude to the global premiere of the film at a grand event held aboard the magnificent Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai.

For More: Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Dramatic Love Story Has Shades Of War; Watch

Karan Johar hosted Kusha Kapil, Tanmay Bhat and several other social media influencers for a ‘kitty party’ at his place in Mumbai. The filmmaker, who is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, not only brought the influencers under one roof but also had Arjun Kapoor join them for a memorable night. Karan and Kusha’s photos together come just a few days after they were slammed for allegedly supporting infidelity.

For More: Karan Johar, Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor Come Together For a ‘Kitty Party’, Photos Go Viral

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm national institute and hosp
বেড খালি নেই ন্যাশনাল মেডিকেলে, ভোগান্তিতে ডেঙ্গু রোগীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1688924659 photo
Max Verstappen takes 6th win in a row at British Grand Prix | Racing News
খেলাধুলা
4 1
কাঁঠালের বীজ ফেলে দেন নাকি? জানেন কী ভুল করছেন? উপকারিতার শেষ নেই Do not throw way jackfruit seeds, extremely beneficial for health. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news wrap july 9
Salman Khan Holds Cigarette While Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2; Ranveer Singh Drops Pic With Deepika Padukone
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
anushka sharma and virat kohli

Anushka Sharma Once Agreed That She Acted Arrogant Around Virat Kohli Because…

 1623242140 whatsapp image 2021 06 09 at 15.19.14

Mamata Assures Farmer Leaders of Support to Stir, Says Bulldozing States Not Good for Federal Structure

 shershhah

Here’s Why Captain Vikram Batra’s Biopic Starring Sidharth Malhotra Is Called Shershaah?

 1626142223 priyanka chopra and denise jonas

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom-in-law Denise Jonas on Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pics

 বিগত দিনের তুলনায় কমেছে টিকিট প্রত্যাশীদের ভিড়

বিগত দিনের তুলনায় কমেছে টিকিট প্রত্যাশীদের ভিড়

 received 5371622686268836

আনোয়ারায় বেঙ্গল ব্যাংকের ১২তম শাখার উদ্বোধন

 1641275233 photo

Ashes: England look to recover some pride against Australia in Sydney | Cricket News

 kirsten dunst

Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Welcomed Second Baby with Jesse Plemons Four Months Ago

 1649988505 photo

Harmanpreet’s brace hands India comfortable 3-0 win over Germany in FIH Pro League | Hockey News

 wm Mirza fakhrul islam alamgir 750x563 1

আবার করোনা আক্রান্ত মির্জা ফখরুল