Salman Khan Kisses Emraan Hashmi At Tiger 3 Event; David Beckham Poses With SRK, Calls Him ‘Great Man’

Salman Khan on Friday attended a press event in Mumbai when he was also accompanied by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. While the three thanked the audience for showering love on their movie, there was one moment which caught everyone’s attention. Salman Khan looked at Emraan and added, “Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata.” Salman jokingly kissed Emraan as the crowd burst into laughter.

Six months after the Adipurush debacle, the film’s writer Manoj Muntashir has finally admitted that the film was ‘wrong’. Manoj was speaking to The Lallantop recently when he explained that even though the intention behind the film was good, it failed to connect with the audience. Manoj Muntashir further shared that the makers of Adipurush wanted to convey that a leader may not necessarily be ‘Captain America’ but can also be Lord Ram and Bajrangbali.

Katrina Kaif says the Indian cricket team’s unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup has been a “delight to watch” and she is now rooting for captain Rohit Sharma and his men to lift the trophy in the final on Sunday. “I’m cheering for Team India, they have played phenomenally well. This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch,” Katrina told PTI.

As anticipated, the eighth season of Koffee With Karan has generated ample buzz and led to many conversations on social media. News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt about a new actor duo who will be gracing Karan Johar’s show. For the first time ever, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on the Koffee couch. This will mark Aditya’s fourth appearance on Koffee With Karan. Arjun, on the other hand, has been a regular on the show.

Legendary footballer David Beckham was recently in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He was on a three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador when he also attended a dinner hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Hours after leaving India, David took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with King Khan. He called the Jawan star ‘great man’ and thanked him for making his India visit ‘special’.

