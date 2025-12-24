Salman Khan Playfully Teases Shera In Front Of Paps, Asks Them To Click His Bodyguard | Watch | Bollywood News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Salman Khan keeps it low-key at Arbaaz–Sshura Khan’s anniversary celebration and shares a playful moment with bodyguard Shera that goes viral online.

Salman Khan and Shera share an adorable moment.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kept things characteristically relaxed as he stepped out to attend Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan’s wedding anniversary celebration in Mumbai. Staying true to his personal style, Salman opted for a simple black T-shirt paired with jeans, choosing comfort over glamour for the family gathering. His understated appearance stood out amid the festive atmosphere, reinforcing his long-standing preference for keeping things low-key at private events.

The actor arrived quietly at the venue, greeting guests and members of his security team before heading inside. Unlike many celebrity appearances that turn into extended photo sessions, Salman did not linger for the cameras, offering photographers only brief moments before moving on. His presence added warmth to the celebration, but he made no effort to draw attention to himself, allowing the focus to remain on Arbaaz and Shura’s milestone.

The anniversary bash itself was a relatively intimate affair, attended by close family members and a handful of friends rather than a large industry crowd. Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, who tied the knot in a private ceremony, reportedly chose to mark their anniversary in a similar spirit, keeping the gathering personal and understated.

Salman playfully teases Shera, moment goes viral

While Salman’s casual look drew attention, it was a light-hearted exchange with his longtime bodyguard Shera that became the highlight of the evening. As videos from the bash surfaced online, fans noticed Shera arriving in a noticeably stylish outfit, complete with a sharp jacket and coordinated accessories.

Spotting the look, Salman was seen in a playful mood, gesturing towards Shera’s clothes and teasing him with a smile. The moment appeared spontaneous and drew laughter from those around them, offering a candid glimpse into Salman’s off-screen personality. The actor seemed relaxed and cheerful, chatting comfortably with his team before making his way into the venue.

The brief exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the rare, unscripted interaction between the superstar and his trusted aide. Shera, known for his imposing presence and unwavering loyalty to Salman over the years, is often regarded as more family than staff. Their easy camaraderie was evident in the viral clips, resonating strongly with fans.

Online reactions poured in soon after, with many praising Salman’s grounded nature and sense of humour. Several users commented on his simplicity, while others found amusement in Shera momentarily stealing the spotlight with his fashion-forward look. Some even joked that Shera’s outfit briefly outshone Salman’s deliberately understated appearance.

December 25, 2025, 02:01 IST

