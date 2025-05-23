Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Preps For Galwan Valley War Film In Low-Oxygen Conditions, Deets Inside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৫ ৮:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Salman Khan will portray Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in an upcoming war film directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan following, and his followers are always keen to learn about his next project. Excitingly, there has been growing anticipation about Salman Khan’s forthcoming war drama film directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and the latest news reveals that he is currently training in low-oxygen conditions.

For his next film, which is a powerful war drama centered around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Salman Khan is preparing for a significant physical and emotional transformation. An independent industry source mentioned, “Given the high-altitude challenges of shooting in Leh and the physical demands of portraying a decorated Army officer like Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Salman has committed to an intense training regimen. He’s not just preparing to carry the weight of the uniform – he’s carrying the weight of the story. The AK-47 he’ll be seen with is symbolic, but the real test is enduring the thinner air, long shoots, and rugged terrain. This prep isn’t just physical; it’s about doing justice to a national hero.”

The source further mentioned, “Salman is approaching this role with utmost sincerity. He understands the responsibility of portraying someone like Colonel Babu – it’s not just about getting the physicality right; it’s about honouring a legacy. He’s training not just for the camera, but out of respect for every soldier who serves the nation.”

This project is even more significant because Salman Khan has chosen to highlight a story steeped in national pride and emotional depth. By taking on the role of a real-life hero, he is leveraging his star power to bring attention to a narrative that truly matters.

While the audience eagerly awaits his return to the screen, Salman is dedicating himself wholeheartedly to delivering another powerful performance.

