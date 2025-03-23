/ বিনোদন Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj & MORE Grace The Trailer Launch Of 'Sikandar’ | WATCH bdnewstimes

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and many more arrived in full glam for the trailer launch event of the much-anticipated 'Sikandar'. Salim Khan too attended the event to cheer for his son.







