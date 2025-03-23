Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১০ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj &amp; MORE Grace The Trailer Launch Of 'Sikandar’ | WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj &amp; MORE Grace The Trailer Launch Of 'Sikandar' | WATCH

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and many more arrived in full glam for the trailer launch event of the much-anticipated ‘Sikandar’. Salim Khan too attended the event to cheer for his son. Check out the video here! bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

