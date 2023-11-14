Salman Khan Reacts To Tiger 3 Fans Bursting Crackers In Theatres, Badshah-Mrunal Thakur Spark Dating Rumours

Salman Khan fans who went to see Tiger 3 at a theatre had an unpleasant surprise when a group of viewers bursted fireworks inside the cinema hall. Tiger 3 was released on Diwali, marking Salman’s third stint as the YRF Spy, Tiger. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), a packed theatre erupted in celebration when Salman appeared on the big screen. However, the festivities turned into a nightmare as a group of fans set off fireworks during the screening.

For More : Salman Khan REACTS To Tiger 3 Fans Bursting Firecrackers Inside Theatres: ‘This Is Dangerous…’

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah have taken the internet by storm with their recent video from Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party. The duo was clicked holding hands while exiting Shilpa’s Diwali bash late at night. In the video, which is going insanely viral on Reddit, Mrunal is seen exiting the party with Badshah as they hold hands, which has led to speculations about them dating each other.

For More : Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Spark DATING Rumours, Hold Hands at Shilpa’s Diwali Bash, Video Goes Viral

The entire country celebrated Diwali on November 12 with utmost fervour and gusto. The social media is inundated with countless pictures and videos of the celebration and it seems that the tinsel town participated with the same rigor. Hence, the Bollywood celebs assembled at Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash for an evening filled with laughter and memories. Joining them was Salman Khan, whose film Tiger 3 released on the same day, as well as Shah Rukh Khan who played a cameo in it.

For More : Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Captured Interacting At Arpita Khan’s Diwali Bash; Video Goes Viral, Watch

Rashmika Mandanna fans are convinced that she reportedly celebrated Diwali 2023 with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda amid her deepfake video controversy. On Sunday, Rashmika took to her Instagram account to share her Diwali look with fans and also extend her warm wishes to them. Rashmika looked gorgeous in a stunning saree with minimal makeup. Sharing the photo, Rashmika simply wrote in the caption: “Happy Diwali my loves.” Later, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a series of photos from his Diwali celebrations with his family, and fans couldn’t help but notice the background in the pics which looked quite similar to that of Rashmika’s Diwali photo.

For More : Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Diwali With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Deepfake Row? Fans Spot ‘Proof’

Aishwarya Rai was seen travelling out of Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Diwali. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning with her daughter. She was seen leaving Mumbai just hours before the Bachchan family’s Diwali party. The destination of her travels is still unknown. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a pair of pants while Aaradhya dressed in red. The duo did not pose for the cameras but acknowledged the paparazzi before they entered the airport.

For More: Aishwarya Rai Leaves Mumbai on Diwali, SKIPS Bachchan Family Puja; Shweta Joins Dad Amitabh | Watch