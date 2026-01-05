Salman Khan Said No To Baazigar, Didn’t Want To Set ‘Wrong Example’: ‘When People Kill Themselves For Love…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 09:33 IST

In a throwback interview, Salman Khan explains why he was never disappointed about not being cast in Devdas and why he avoids certain roles.

In a throwback interview with Subhash K. Jha, Salman Khan spoke candidly about why he was never upset about not being cast in Devdas, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic that eventually starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. At the time, Salman had already built a strong creative relationship with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, having worked with him in Khamoshi and later Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Yet, when asked if he felt disappointed about missing out on Devdas, Salman’s answer was clear. “Not at all. I don’t want to play any character which can influence the young generation wrongly.”

Salman explained that his choices as an actor were deeply tied to the kind of impact his roles could have on audiences, especially younger viewers. He said he preferred characters that carried emotional depth and a strong moral centre instead. “In fact, my warning about Radhe to the audience is, do not follow his wrong actions in life but learn from his mistakes.” He added that he has always been drawn to roles that come from a place of sincerity rather than impulse. “I want to do roles with a heart, a clean heart at that.”

Reflecting on how love stories in cinema have changed over time, Salman spoke about the intense, often destructive portrayals of romance that became common in films. “There was a time when heroes gave their life for love. But most of the time when people kill themselves for love, it happens on the spur of the moment.”

Salman stressed that decisions made in emotional extremes can never be undone. “Once that moment is through you can’t put the clock back.” Because of this belief, he said he consciously stayed away from roles that could send the wrong message. “So yes, I won’t do roles that set the wrong example. I was offered Baazigar. I didn’t do it.”

Devdas is a 2002 romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel, the film tells the tragic story of Devdas, a man destroyed by love, loss, and alcohol after being separated from his childhood love Paro. Known for its grand sets, rich music, and dramatic emotions, Devdas became one of the most iconic Bollywood films of its time and received international recognition, including a screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

