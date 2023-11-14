মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan Shakes Hand, Interacts With Kids At Tiger 3 Screening; Video Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৪, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
salman kids 2023 11 4027cd51d71796dbb5f853aaf1cdaefa


Last Updated: November 14, 2023, 20:30 IST

Salman Khan enjoying with kids

Salman Khan enjoying with kids

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been written by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to pave the way for War 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan spy film.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has been ruling the box office. The film minted in crores in just two days. Well, today a video surfaced online in which Salman was seen having fun interacting with children during a screening of his film Tiger 3. The video, now viral across social media platforms, captures Salman’s infectious charm as he shakes hands, shares smiles and engages in playful banter with the young fans.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Salman Khan in casuals and talking to young fans. He is even obliging them with selfies. The actor cannot stop smiling and listening to them. Fans were seen showering praise on him. Many called him a man with a golden heart. One of the fans wrote, ‘Golden heart .” Another wrote, “Salman Khan with kids.”

Watch the videos here:

The YRF Spy Universe film released on Diwali and recorded an impressive opening of Rs 44.50 cr. It has now been reported that Tiger 3 witnessed a massive jump on day 2. According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 collected Rs 57.50 Cr (early estimates). This has resulted in Tiger 3 entering the Rs 100 crores club in just two days. The total box office collection at the time of reporting stands Rs 102.00 Cr. “Tiger 3 had an overall 48.62% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, November 13, 2023,” the publication reported.

On Monday, YRF revealed Tiger 3 collected Rs. 94 crores globally (gross). This collection led to the film breaking massive records. These include recording the highest grossing Diwali Day in the history of Hindi cinema, the biggest opening day of Salman Khan, and the biggest opening day of the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 is set after the events of War and Pathaan. News18 gave Tiger 3 a 3.5 rating in our review and wrote, “Salman Khan effectively becomes a superman or like he had once mentioned ‘Sal-man.’ He is every bit the superhero in Tiger 3 that his fans have been waiting with bated breath for this entire year. Whatever Salman-ness his fans have been deprived of, this film pours on them in abundance. It goes without saying that Katrina is breathtakingly beautiful, and with Tiger 3, she ups her glam factor even more. Her appearance is breathtaking, but she also performs some daring stunts that nearly take her life. She is fierce, bold, and smart.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been written by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to pave the way for War 2 and the rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan spy film. Besides these two, YRF is also reportedly working on other spy movies, one of which is a standalone female spy film headlined by Alia Bhatt.



