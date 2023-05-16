মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan SHOCKED As Kangana Ranaut Calls Him Out in Viral Video, Says ‘Bahut Tehzeeb Mein…’

salman khan kangana ranaut bigg boss


Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Bigg Boss. (Photo: Colors)
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut leaves Salman Khan speechless after she seems to take a dig at him for his behaviour. Watch viral video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about her unabashed and unapologetic opinions. She had once gone as a guest on the sets of Bigg Boss season 7 which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan. During her appearance, Kangana Ranaut, who often grabs headlines for taking sly jibes at Bollywood actors and filmmakers, didn’t even spare Salman Khan.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Salman Khan jokingly says that they had to make multiple requests to Kangana to come on Bigg Boss. “Kitne minnate karne ke baad yahan par aayi hai yeh,” Salman says. The Queen actress then replies, “Aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe lagta hai mujhe inse yaha par hi milna chahiye, bahut tehzeb mein pesh aa rahe hai yeh (I think I should meet him here only, he is behaving very well).” Kangana Ranaut then cheekily adds in Hindi, “I think we should do all our appointments and meetings on this stage.” Kangana’s response left Salman Khan speechless.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut strongly reacted to Salman Khan’s ‘India ke andar thoda sa problem hai (In India, there is a little problem)’ comment. Kangana assured the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor that there was ‘nothing to fear’ here and the country is in “safe hands”.

“We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about,” Kangana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Salman Khan was recently in Dubai when he talked about the death threats he has been getting over the last few months and added that he feels safe in the UAE. “India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (In India, there is a little problem),” he had said.

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut had turned down Salman Khan starrer Sultan because she did not find the role interesting enough and felt it would have been a “demotion” for her.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, inRead More



