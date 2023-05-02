মঙ্গলবার , ২ মে ২০২৩ | ১৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Salman Khan SHUTS DOWN Question About ‘Sexy’ Sunny Leone and Her Saree in Viral Video, Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২, ২০২৩ ৮:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
salman sunny


Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 19:25 IST

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone

A video of Salman Khan evading a question about Sunny Leone is going viral.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen swiftly dodging a question about ‘sexy’ Sunny Leone in a video that has now gone viral. The video, taken at a launch of a bike, surfaced on Instagram and has fans talking. In the video, a journalist was heard asking Salman if he would take Sunny Leone on a bike ride but Salman averted the question by ‘confusing’ Sunny Leone with Parineeti Chopra.

“Salman aapki bike ka colour blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka colour yaad aa gaya,” the journalist said, referring to a video in which Salman helped Sunny drape a blue saree. “Bike bhi sexy, Sunny bhi sexy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?” To which the actor replied, “Parineeti kaha sexy hai woh toh sweet hai.” And he ignored the question. Back in 2014, Salman had taught Sunny how to drape a saree during the Star Guild Award show. The duo shared funny moments on the stage.

Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their thoughts about the video. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai ke kaan sirf utna he sunte hai jitni zaroorat hai.” Another wrote, “Parineeti be like – maine kya bigad hai.”

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hedge. The film is a huge hit at the box office. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm cmp
ফেসবুকে বিজ্ঞাপন দিয়ে হতো চোরাই মোটরসাইকেল বেচাকেনা
বাংলাদেশ
99939192
Pics – IPL: Top-5 players who could earn senior India call-up
খেলাধুলা
Diabetes Choletsterol Control Tips 13
বিটের লাল চা ব্লাডসুগার ও কোলেস্টেরলের যম, নিমেষেই দূর করে রক্তের শর্করা, শরীরের শিরা উপশিরা থেকে খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল ৷ Beetroot Red Velvet will definitely reduce the high blood sugar and cholesterol control tips. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salman sunny
Salman Khan SHUTS DOWN Question About ‘Sexy’ Sunny Leone and Her Saree in Viral Video, Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Disney To Debut Rest Of 2021 Films Exclusively In Theaters

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Dhanmondi 3 26 03 2020 750x563 1

১২ বছর আগে পিছিয়ে পড়া দেশ এখন আলোর পথে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm serum1

রুশ ভ্যাকসিন উৎপাদন করবে ভারতের সিরাম ইনস্টিটিউট

 heel 1

exfoliate-your-heels-with-these-tips, ফাঁটা গোড়ালি সারানোর উপায় – News18 Bangla

 1657150847 photo

Kyrgios makes into maiden Wimbledon semis after overpowering Garin | Tennis News

 urvashi 1

Urvashi Dholakia Reacts To Sumbul-Tina-Shalin Parents’ Fight, Urges Bigg Boss To Stop ‘Parent Teacher Meeting’

 republic day 2022 covid

Make The Most of Your Day While Taking Necessary Precautions Amid COVID-19

 PicsArt 01 27

রকমারিতে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে সালাহ উদ্দিন মাহমুদের গল্পগ্রন্থ ‘এখানে কয়েকটি জীবন’

 wm Fakrul pressclub

‘আমাদের সামনে একটাই পথ— আন্দোলন, আন্দোলন এবং আন্দোলন’

 passport

অনলাইনে পাসপোর্টের জন্য আবেদন করছেন? সাবধান! এই সব ওয়েবসাইটে ফাঁদ পেতেছে প্রতারকরা – News18 Bangla