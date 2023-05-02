Salman Khan SHUTS DOWN Question About ‘Sexy’ Sunny Leone and Her Saree in Viral Video, Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen swiftly dodging a question about ‘sexy’ Sunny Leone in a video that has now gone viral. The video, taken at a launch of a bike, surfaced on Instagram and has fans talking. In the video, a journalist was heard asking Salman if he would take Sunny Leone on a bike ride but Salman averted the question by ‘confusing’ Sunny Leone with Parineeti Chopra.

“Salman aapki bike ka colour blue hai, isey mujhe Sunny Leone ki saree ka colour yaad aa gaya,” the journalist said, referring to a video in which Salman helped Sunny drape a blue saree. “Bike bhi sexy, Sunny bhi sexy toh kya ek ride par le jayenge?” To which the actor replied, “Parineeti kaha sexy hai woh toh sweet hai.” And he ignored the question. Back in 2014, Salman had taught Sunny how to drape a saree during the Star Guild Award show. The duo shared funny moments on the stage.

Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their thoughts about the video. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai ke kaan sirf utna he sunte hai jitni zaroorat hai.” Another wrote, “Parineeti be like – maine kya bigad hai.”

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hedge. The film is a huge hit at the box office. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

