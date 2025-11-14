Salman Khan Sings Along With Stebin Ben’s Live ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ In Qatar, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 07:43 IST

Salman Khan reached Qatar on Thursday ahead of his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha

Salman Khan Sings Along With Stebin Ben’s Live ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ In Qatar

Salman Khan is currently in Qatar for Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded. He was seen attending a press conference where he joined singer Stebin Ben for an impromptu duet on the iconic track “Oo Jaane Jaana.” The unexpected musical moment instantly became the highlight of the event, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Stebin Ben singing the song and as the crowd cheered, Salman—who originally featured in the chartbuster from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya—couldn’t help but join in. Flashing his trademark grin, he began singing along.

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan Arrives In Doha Amid Heavy Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached Qatar on Thursday ahead of his Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha, the capital of the country. The actor was surrounded by heavy security, and was accompanied by the head of his security, Shera. At the Doha airport, Salman was seen dressed in smart casuals, as he wore a pair of cream coloured pants, light thistle coloured t-shirt, and rounded up his look with a tan coloured jacket, and a cap. The actor sported a moustache, and was seen in his ‘Galwan’ look.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Doha is scheduled for November 14, 2025, at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha. The concert promises a night of high-energy music, dance, and pure Bollywood spectacle. Salman had earlier announced the event on Instagram, as he wrote, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025″.

The superstar will be joined on stage by Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul for an electrifying evening that brings the magic of Bollywood to Doha’s biggest open-air stage. The show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

Salman Khan’s work front

The actor will be next seen in war drama and has been shooting also for the same. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan revisits the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops — a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, making it one of the most emotionally charged stories in recent Indian history. With its stirring subject and powerful cast, Battle of Galwan is poised to be one of the most impactful cinematic tributes to India’s armed forces in recent years. Recently, a source cited by Bollywood Hungama shared an update on the film and said, “The shooting began in September in Ladakh and a major chunk of the film has been shot. The team have already filmed key challenging and action sequences. The shooting will be wrapped up in December, after which director Apoorva Lakhia will completely focus on the post-production.”

First Published: November 14, 2025, 07:43 IST

