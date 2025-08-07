Salman Khan Stormed Off Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Set, Left Old Lightman Injured: Sheeba Chaddha | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 07, 2025, 08:01 IST

Salman Khan slammed a door so hard that it left an old crew member slightly injured.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was released in 1999.

In his early days, Salman Khan was known for being a temperamental actor who would often throw tantrums on set. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, actress Sheeba Chaddha, who worked with Salman in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (co-starring Aishwarya Rai), recalled some fits that he threw during the film’s shoot, including one incident that left an old lightman injured.

Sheeba Chaddha said, “I remember he tripped and fell, and he just stormed out of the sets. Unhone darwaza aise pheka (he slammed the door so hard), and there was an old lightman behind the door who got slightly hurt.”

Since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was Sheeba’s first film, Salman’s “temperamental’ nature shocked her. Recalling her disbelief, she said, “I was like, baap re, aisa hota hai kya with stars (Oh, my god, does this happen while working with stars)?”

Sheeba Chaddha recalled another incident and said, “He had to hug me, and Salman refused. He said, ‘I won’t hug.’” Since the script required Salman to hug Sheeba, and the superstar refused, the film’s shoot was temporarily halted. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to step in and convince Salman to follow the script.

Recently, Salman’s Tere Naam co-star, Indira Krishnan, also opened up about the superstar, reflecting on his prankster nature. Indira Krishnan was supposed to slap Salman Khan in Tere Naam. However, the superstar felt that it would be the best time to prank her. As part of his prank, Salman Khan gave a ‘threat’ to Indira that things would go awry for her if she slapped him.

In a recent chat with Galatta India, Indira recalled Salman’s ‘threat’ and said he told her, “Aap thappad maarogi toh phir kuch bhi hosakta hai. Aap dekhlo iska phir kya honewala hai (If you slap me, then anything can happen. You see what is going to happen to her next).” However, since it was part of the script, Indira slapped Salman.

Soon, Salman’s bodyguard also joined in on the prank and said, “Ma’am aapne kya kardiya? Press waale aagaye. Aap van mai jaake baith jaao (Ma’am, what have you done? The press people have come. You go and sit in the van).” This left Indira worried. As part of the joke, Indira was told that she would be banned from the industry, and this even left her in tears.

