Salman Khan Will Not ‘Replace’ Amitabh Bachchan In KBC 17: ‘It Is Bizarre That…’

Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 00:26 IST

Despite reports, Salman Khan is not replacing Amitabh Bachchan as KBC 17 host, says Sony source. Big B is still shooting promos for the new season.

Amid buzz that Salman Khan might take over as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, a source close to Sony TV has shut down the speculation, calling it “bizarre.” Several reports, including one by Bollywood Hungama, had earlier suggested that Salman was in “advanced talks” with the channel and could potentially replace Amitabh Bachchan on the long-running quiz show.

The rumours gained traction after claims surfaced that Big B may step back from hosting duties due to “personal reasons.” One insider quoted in a report even said, “Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons.”

However, a fresh report by India Today dismissed the possibility, clarifying that no such replacement is in the works. “It is bizarre that such news reports are coming in. There is no way Big B would be replaced on the show,” a source close to Sony TV told the publication.

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has already featured in announcement posters and teaser videos for KBC 17, and is expected to shoot full-fledged promos in the coming weeks. The new season is scheduled to go on floors in July, with a premiere planned for the first week of August.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is reportedly gearing up to return as the host of Bigg Boss 19. According to reports, the actor will shoot the first promotional video for the upcoming season by the end of June, with a tentative launch window in late July.

Sony TV had officially announced Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on April 4 with a quirky promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Big B played a patient with a stomach ache, only to reveal that the excitement was due to the show’s return. He also encouraged fans to register for the new season via Sony LIV, SMS, or IVR.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted KBC since its launch in 2000, except for Season 3, which featured Shah Rukh Khan.

