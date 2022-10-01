শনিবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan’s Body Double Sagar Pandey Passes Away Due to Heart Attack, Actor Shares Heartfelt Tribute; See Post

Salman Khan’s body double, Sagar Pandey, passed away today after reportedly suffering from a heart attack while working out at the gym. The superstar shared a heartfelt tribute for him

Salman Khan’s body double, Sagar Pandey, is no more. The young man passed away after suffering from a heart attack. The superstar took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute for Sagar.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Antim, posted a picture with Sagar. In the caption, he wrote, “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey.” See the post here:

Sagar reportedly suffered from a heart attack while working out at the gym. Prashant Walde, the famous body double of Shah Rukh Khan, was quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead. I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years.”

It was Sagar who had played the body double of the superstar in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg among many other films. Sagar Pandey said that he worked in more than 50 films as the Salman Khan’s duplicate. In an warlier interview, Sagar had told ABP, “Whatever I am, it is because of Salman Khan. I came to Mumbai to become an actor but unless you have a godfather, it is hard to get work. But being a superstar’s body double is a big thing in itself.”

He had also added, “We are six brothers and my financial situation is better than everybody else due to Salman Khan. I have to support them as well as their kids.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





