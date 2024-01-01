Salman Khan’s Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Car Involved In Accident, Actor Wasn’t In Vehicle; Details

Actor Aayush Sharma’s car was recently involved in an accident in Mumbai, although he was not present in the vehicle at the time. According to Zoom, the mishap occurred while Aayush’s driver was en route to the gas station. Aayush’s car collided with another vehicle allegedly driven by a man under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred near Khar Gymkhana. As per reports, the intoxicated bike rider struck Aayush’s vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The Khar Police Station promptly intervened, apprehending the bike rider, and an FIR has been lodged against him. The actor’s driver has managed to come out of the incident unharmed.

Aayush was recently spotted attending the birthday celebrations of his father-in-law, screenwriter Salim Khan, on November 25. Arpita Khan shared an inside picture of the birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption, “Happy 89th Birthday Dad.”

The photo captured Salim alongside his first wife Salma Khan, Helen, Nirvan (Sohail Khan’s eldest son), and Arhaan (Arbaaz Khan’s son). In the picture, Salman was seen posing with Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Arpita, Atul Agnihotri, and Aayush.

Aayush is set to star in the upcoming action thriller Ruslaan, scheduled for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani, the film features debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. According to news agency PTI, Aayush said that he hopes “Ruslaan” will pave the way for a new trajectory in his film career.

In 2018, he entered the Bollywood scene with the romantic comedy film “Loveyatri,” starring alongside debutant Warina Hussain. The movie, produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, did not resonate well with the audience, marking a lackluster performance at the box office. His most recent appearance was in the 2021 film “Antim,” where he shared the screen with Salman Khan.