Salman Khan’s Sanam Bewafa Was Almost Madhoo’s Debut: ‘Auditioned But Didn’t Get’ | Exclusive

Madhoo Shah reveals if she regrets passing Baazigar, which became Shilpa Shetty’s debut. She also recalls auditioning for Sanam Bewafa and not being able to work with SRK.

Madhoo Shah is gearing up for the release of Kannappa.

In a career spanning over three decades, Madhoo Shah worked with some of the biggest names in show business – Mammootty, Mohanlal, Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, among others. However, she never got to share screen space with the Khan trifecta of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Not many know that she was supposed to collaborate with two of them but those films didn’t materialise for her. Now, speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Madhoo reveals that she couldn’t crack the auditions for one of Salman’s hit films of 1991.

Talking about auditioning for Sanam Bewafa, she tells us, “My first offer opposite Salman was a film that was directed by Sawan Kumar Tuk. He had auditioned me for it. I didn’t get the part but Chandni went on to do the role. Her name was Rukhsar in the film.” Her film with Shah Rukh was also put in the backburner. “With Shah Rukh also, I had an offer. But the film got shelved and we didn’t get to share screen space ever. I hadn’t received any film offer opposite Aamir. So, I haven’t worked with any of the three Khans,” she says.

Madhoo was also offered the role of Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Baazigar but she turned it down as she didn’t want to play a supporting role. But does she hold any regret for letting a film go that went on to become a cult classic? “I would like to ideally and fashionably say that I don’t regret any of my decisions. I’ve never spared a thought on that. I never sat down and whined that ki maine yeh kya kar diya! Baazigar didn’t happen and that’s okay. In a way, it came to me and didn’t come to me,” she remarks.

Madhoo further adds, “The film was meant for Shilpa and it went to her and she did it just like Roja was meant for me. It was her debut and she was just stunning in it. But the thought that Baazigar had come my way is definitely on my mind because it had great music and Shah Rukh and was a great success.” Destiny plays a big role, Madhoo believes, who shares that many popular women actors had also auditioned for Roja, but the film was fated to fall into her lap.

“I never even knew there was a big auditioning process for Roja. I was doing a film called Azhagan with K Balachander sir. It so happened that in one of the schedules, he told me that Mani Ratnam wants to meet me. On a Sunday when I wasn’t shooting for Azhagan, I went to meet him casually. Suhasini [Mani Ratnam’s wife] was also there. He gave me a scene to read and the next thing I know, he gave the schedule to my father. But even today, I meet so many actors, some even established ones, who tell me that they had auditioned for Roja,” she recalls.

