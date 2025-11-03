সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Salman Khan’s Shirtless Photos Break The Internet; Fans Call Him The ‘OG Fitness Icon Of Bollywood’ | Bollywood News

  সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Salman Khan’s Shirtless Photos Break The Internet; Fans Call Him The ‘OG Fitness Icon Of Bollywood’ | Bollywood News


Salman Khan flaunts his sculpted physique in new shirtless photos, leaving fans awestruck with his ageless charm, grit, and the discipline that defines Bollywood’s fitness icon.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has once again left fans awestruck with his latest shirtless photos — a striking display of sweat, strength, and ageless charisma.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the internet ablaze once again on Sunday evening after sharing two striking shirtless photos that showcase his fitness and timeless charm. The actor, known for his dedication to maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, posted the pictures on X (formerly Twitter) along with a line that perfectly summed up his philosophy, “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai… Yeh bina chhode hai.”

The caption, which loosely translates to “To achieve something, you must let go of something… This time, I did it without letting go,” left fans intrigued — sparking conversations about his physical transformation and upcoming projects.

In the images, Salman stands outdoors, his hair slicked back, body glistening with sweat, and a towel wrapped around his waist. The pictures reflect not just his impressive build but also his unwavering commitment to fitness, even after more than three decades in the film industry.

On the work front, Salman Khan shows no signs of slowing down. The superstar is gearing up for his next big release, Battle of Galwan, a high-intensity war drama that’s already creating ripples of anticipation across the industry. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to feature Salman in a commanding and patriotic role as an Indian Army officer — a character that promises grit, emotion, and raw power in equal measure.

But that’s not all — fans have even more reason to celebrate. Strong buzz suggests that Salman may reunite with Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the long-awaited sequel to their 2015 blockbuster. The potential collaboration has stirred nostalgia among audiences, who still hold the original close to their hearts for its emotional storytelling and universal message of love and humanity.

If the rumours hold true, this reunion could mark one of the most exciting cinematic events in recent years — a perfect blend of Salman’s star power and Kabir Khan’s emotionally charged direction.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

November 03, 2025

