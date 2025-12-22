Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 04:00 IST

Saloni Batra will return in Animal 2 and talks about the mental and professional struggles of being an outsider in the film industry.

Saloni Batra, who recently impressed audiences with her role in the Amazon MX Player web series Bhay, has confirmed that she will be reprising her role in the upcoming sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s hit action film Animal. Tentatively titled Animal Park or Animal 2, the sequel is set to continue the high-octane action saga that made the original a box office hit.

In a chat with Zoom, the actress not only confirmed her involvement in the sequel but also opened up about her journey and the unique challenges she faced as an outsider in Bollywood.

Struggles of Being an Outsider

Reflecting on her career path, Saloni Batra candidly shared, “It’s been a series of learning ups and downs. It’s not been a simple straight road. I believe that life is like that for everybody. Because you don’t come from that backing, we have our different set of struggles, which are quite scary sometimes. I have learnt a lot along the journey.”

She further added, “I am happy to have gone through this process because it has taught me a lot. I found my calling when I came to Mumbai. I didn’t even want to become an actor. I come from a design background. Whenever I work, I always remember the feeling of my first day when I faced the camera for the first time. I want to keep going even if I am put down by anybody or circumstance in life. It is difficult. It is mentally taxing.”

Her words reflect not only the perseverance required to navigate the film industry but also the resilience needed to thrive without a traditional backing or connections.

Returning to Animal 2

When asked about her role in Animal 2, Saloni confirmed her participation, saying, “I will be there in Animal 2. People liked Animal; hence, makers want to make this kind of cinema for entertainment and action. It is good for the box office and for us as well.”

Fans can also catch Saloni in Bhay, where she shares screen space with Kalki Koechlin, Karan Tacker, and Danish Sood. With her mix of web series and Bollywood projects, Saloni continues to carve a niche for herself in the industry, proving that talent and perseverance can overcome initial hurdles.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 04:00 IST

