শুক্রবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Drops In A BTS Video From The Film, Calls It His ‘Toughest Role’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ৯:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 17t205331.817 2023 11 440e7f1ee93bf7b5b38cc7ec4d89532e


Last Updated: November 17, 2023, 20:54 IST

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated Sam Bahadur. The makers recently launched the trailer of the film. The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The actor recently shared a behind-the-scene video from the film. He captioned the video, “The toughest role I have played… The most enriching and full filling journey I have been on as an Actor! Sharing with you’ll a snippet of all that went behind the scenes to make it happen. Truly, a team full of BAHADURs!!!”

Have a look at the video :

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Vicky was also asked if his wife Katrina Kaif had helped him prepare for the film. He joked and said, “Ek magic recipe hai jo maine bataya nahi hai abhi tak. Har shot se pehle main phone karta tha aur voh mujhe pep talk deti thi aur phir main voh shot pe jaata tha. Nahi aisa kuch nahi hota tha (I have a secret magic recipe. I would call her for a pep talk before every shot. No, this would not happen).”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal had written, “Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara”. The teaser opens with Sam Bahadur aka Vicky Kaushal sharing a motivating message to his soldiers. “Ek soldier apne wardi ki izzat ke liye apne jaan bhi de sakta hai (a soldier can also give away his life for his uniform,” he says. It then presents how Sam Bahadur took the lead and helped India to attain victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The teaser also shares a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also reveals that Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Vicky Kaushal’s wife in the film.

Sam Bahadur explores the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, emphasising his sacrifices for the nation. The film pays a heartfelt tribute to his unwavering bravery and sharp wit. For the unversed, Sam Manekshawan’s career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in key roles.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1 this year.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fotojet 2023 11 17t205331.817 2023 11 440e7f1ee93bf7b5b38cc7ec4d89532e 16x9
Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Drops In A BTS Video From The Film, Calls It His ‘Toughest Role’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm A2I ISO Certificate News Photo 16 11 2023 800x420
আইএসও সনদ পেল এটুআইয়ের প্রকিউরমেন্ট ব্যবস্থাপনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Kaji jaforullah 800x420
দ্বাদশে নির্বাচন পরিচালনা কমিটির কো-চেয়ারম্যান কাজী জাফরউল্লাহ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chattogram Port 17.11.2023 800x420
‘মিধিলি’র প্রভাবে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে পণ্য উঠানামা বন্ধ
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm ctg Udichi

‘দিবসগুলো যেন শুধু আনুষ্ঠানিকতা না হয়’

 Picsart 22 02 12 16 29 16 738 scaled

ই-অরেঞ্জ গ্রাহকদের আটকে থাকা তিন কোটি পঁচাত্তর লক্ষ টাকা ফেরত চেয়ে আইনী নোটিশ

 wm Nasir ctg 800x416

‘ক্ষমতাধর একটি দেশ চায় না শেখ হাসিনা থাকুক’

 1643592903 photo

Daniil Medvedev ‘not that disappointed’ after losing two-set lead to Rafael Nadal | Tennis News

 cc 4 167412648616x9

এই পাঁচটি ভুল করলে আপনার ব্যাঙ্ক অ্যাকাউন্ট নিমেষে ফাঁকা হতে পারে

 received 352856809577499

চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগের ৪ উপজেলা স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্স পরিদর্শন করেলেন স্বাস্থ্য পরিচালক

 1694296237 photo

Asia Cup, Super 4s: Sri Lanka remain in contention with 21-run win over Bangladesh

 Damini app 168265247916x9

বজ্রপাত হবে কী না আগাম জানতে কতটা কার্যকর দামিনী, কীভাবে কাজ করে এই অ্যাপ? – News18 Bangla

 4 14

ইবিএলের এজিএম সম্পন্ন, ৩৫% লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 Jamaisasthi Food in Taj Bengal 168492215916x9

খাঁটি বাঙালিয়ানার ছোঁয়ায় রাজকীয় হবে জামাই আপ্যায়ণ! সুযোগ দিচ্ছে কলকাতার অভিজাত পাঁচতারা – News18 Bangla