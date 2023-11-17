Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Drops In A BTS Video From The Film, Calls It His ‘Toughest Role’

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated Sam Bahadur. The makers recently launched the trailer of the film. The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The actor recently shared a behind-the-scene video from the film. He captioned the video, “The toughest role I have played… The most enriching and full filling journey I have been on as an Actor! Sharing with you’ll a snippet of all that went behind the scenes to make it happen. Truly, a team full of BAHADURs!!!”

Have a look at the video :

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Vicky was also asked if his wife Katrina Kaif had helped him prepare for the film. He joked and said, “Ek magic recipe hai jo maine bataya nahi hai abhi tak. Har shot se pehle main phone karta tha aur voh mujhe pep talk deti thi aur phir main voh shot pe jaata tha. Nahi aisa kuch nahi hota tha (I have a secret magic recipe. I would call her for a pep talk before every shot. No, this would not happen).”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal had written, “Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara”. The teaser opens with Sam Bahadur aka Vicky Kaushal sharing a motivating message to his soldiers. “Ek soldier apne wardi ki izzat ke liye apne jaan bhi de sakta hai (a soldier can also give away his life for his uniform,” he says. It then presents how Sam Bahadur took the lead and helped India to attain victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The teaser also shares a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also reveals that Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Vicky Kaushal’s wife in the film.

Sam Bahadur explores the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, emphasising his sacrifices for the nation. The film pays a heartfelt tribute to his unwavering bravery and sharp wit. For the unversed, Sam Manekshawan’s career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Sam Bahadur also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh) in key roles.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1 this year.