Samantha Back To Work Days After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru, Shares First Pic From Film Set | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 05, 2025, 21:51 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu resumed shooting Ma Inti Bangaram days after marrying Raj Nidimoru in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Isha Foundation.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had a Linga Bhairava Vivaha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to the sets only days after marrying filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1. The actor resumed work on Friday, sharing a glimpse from her vanity van as she prepared to begin shooting for her upcoming film, Ma Inti Bangaram.

Samantha posted a photo on social media, showing her seated in the makeup chair, chatting with director Nandini Reddy and makeup artist Avni Rambhia. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Lezzz go (sunglasses emoji) #maintibangaram (evil eye and heart emojis).” Her bridal mehendi was still visible on her hands and feet as she got ready in a casual T-shirt and jeans.

Speculation about Samantha and Raj’s wedding had surfaced on November 30, with reports suggesting a ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The following morning, the actor confirmed the news by sharing images from their Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, conducted near the Linga Bhairavi.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held according to yogic rituals. Their close circle, including Nandini Reddy, Shilpa Reddy, and Kresha Bajaj, attended the wedding. Samantha chose a traditional red and gold saree for the occasion.

Samantha’s recent work includes producing Subham in 2025 and starring in Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video in 2024. She previously collaborated with Raj on Citadel and The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. Her ongoing project, Ma Inti Bangaram, marks another partnership with Nandini Reddy and also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth. She has not announced any additional films yet.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya between 2017 and 2021. Chaitanya later tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala, and the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 4. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, though details about their separation remain unclear. Shhyamali’s last post featuring Raj was shared in 2023.

First Published: December 05, 2025, 21:45 IST