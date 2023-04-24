সোমবার , ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১১ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Samantha MOCKS Producer Who Declared Her Career Is ‘Over’; Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Earns Big On Day 2

Take a look at important news of the day.
Take a look at important news of the day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally reacted to the comment of the producer, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan minted good numbers at the box office on Day 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have reacted to Producer Chittibabu’s comments about her career after Shaakuntalam failed at the box office. The acclaimed filmmaker claimed that Samantha’s career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again.” While Samantha had seemingly reacted to the box office failure of Shaakuntalam earlier last week, the actress now shared a post on her Instagram Stories which has fans believing that it was a jibe at Chittibabu.

For more: Samantha MOCKS Producer Who Declared Her Career Is ‘Over’ After Shaakuntalam Failure

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan has won over Eid again! The actor’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a massive jump on the second day, pushing the film close to the Rs 50 crore mark. According to Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 25.75 cr. on Eid. The film witnessed a jump of 62.87%.

For more: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Wins Eid, Collects MASSIVE Rs 25 Cr

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The news of her sudden demise left the entire industry shell-shocked as the celebs turned up in huge numbers to attend her funeral and offer their condolences. Now a special prayer meet for Pamela was organised in Mumbai on Sunday that was also graced by many prominent faces like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and others.

For more: Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Attend

Shah Rukh Khan has always been called one of the best hosts by everyone. All his friends in the industry have revealed how warmly he takes care of his guest and Navpreet Kaur was no different. She shared glimpses of a blessed day of her life at Mannat and even mentioned that the Pathaan actor himself baked a pizza for her. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Navpreet described how she felt while inside the Mannat and also having dinner with Khan family.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Chef For Model, Bakes Pizza in Mannat and the Internet Is Jealous

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma on Saturday celebrated Eid with their family, friends, and other industry friends. Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaz Gill among others attended the party. While photos clicked by the paparazzi are going viral, inside pictures from the party are now surfacing online. Few of which show Arpita posing with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula and Katrina Kaif.

For more: Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula, Arpita Khan Have a Ball At Eid Party; Katrina Kaif Poses In Inside Pics

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

