মঙ্গলবার , ২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Answers Fan Who Asked If She’d Marry Again: ‘Would Be A Bad Investment…’

naga chaitanya and samantha ruth prabhu 2023 11 4c7f42611248e4b56bf44b6bed33a488


Samanatha was married to Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she responded to their questions.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories, where she responded to their questions.

Taking the opportunity, an Instagram user anonymously asked her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a rare comment about her public divorce. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021. The Telugu stars’ divorce was among the most talked about topics in 2021. It was earlier this year that Naga Chaitanya confirmed that their divorce came through last year. Although Samantha and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the split, Samantha said that the failed marriage, auto-immune condition called myositis and flop films felt like a triple whammy.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Samantha was asked if she consciously ensures that her fans are a part of her highs and lows. The actress explained, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too.”

Samantha is on a break from acting now. She has been focusing on her health and has been travelling to different parts of the world to unwind.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

