Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘Liked’ Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De’s Pics With Him

Neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj has confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s rumoured relationship continues to generate buzz online. Now, resurfaced screenshots showing the actress ‘liking’ old Instagram posts of Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De have taken Reddit by storm.

A Reddit user recently posted alleged screenshots that seem to show Samantha engaging with Shhyamali’s posts from when the latter was still married to Raj. One image featured a family photo of Shhyamali with Raj and his parents, dated June 24, 2022. The post was allegedly liked by Samantha. Another screenshot was from Shhyamali’s birthday post on April 4, 2023, also allegedly liked by the actress.

The Reddit post also speculated that Samantha and Shhyamali followed each other on Instagram in the past. However, the user claimed that both women unfollowed each other after reports of Samantha’s alleged romance with Raj began circulating.

Just a few days ago, Shhyamali shared a cryptic Instagram Story that caught attention amid the growing chatter. The post read: “I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today.”

Though not directed at anyone specifically, it went viral after Samantha posted an in-flight selfie with Raj Nidimoru on the same day with her head resting on his shoulder.

Reports of the duo considering living together added more fuel to the fire. According to Pinkvilla, a source claimed, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties… Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel.”

The source also clarified, “Reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter. The child seen with him was Krishna D.K.’s daughter.”

While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the dating speculation, the actress’ manager told Hindustan Times that rumours about them moving in together are untrue.

