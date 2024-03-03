Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Chic In White Shirt And Denims, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’; See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most celebrities. She enjoys a huge fan following. Well, apart from acting the actress has an impeccable fashion sense. Today, Samantha took to her social handle and shared a series of pictures. Fans were also quick enough to drop comments and praise her for the look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha captioned the photos as ‘unbothered’. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a white colour shirt paired with denim. The actress did not opt for bold makeup but a minimalistic one. She is looking very beautiful. One of the fans wrote, “Samantha prabhu you are the most beautiful”. Another wrote, “Gorgeous soo hot.”

Take a look here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently resumed work after being diagnosed with Myositis. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she announced that she is “back to work”.

Samantha had announced her break from acting after wrapping up the shoot for Citadel India in July 2023. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the same and shared that she will be prioritising her health in the coming months. “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next,” she had written.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kushi. The romantic drama also starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Next, Samantha will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel which also stars Varun Dhawan and is helmed by Raj and DK.