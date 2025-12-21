Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Crowd In Hyderabad; Dhurandhar Director Lauds Ram Gopal Varma For Taking Risks | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 21:58 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by a crowd during a store inauguration in Hyderabad. In other news, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar praised Ram Gopal Varma for taking risks.

Days after Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at a fan event for her upcoming film The Raja Saab, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently faced a similar incident in Hyderabad. The actress was stepping out for a work commitment when a large number of people gathered and chaos broke out. Videos of the incident have now gone viral.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar has been creating box office havoc ever since its release. After the release of the movie, Ram Gopal Varma showered Dhar with praise, and later, Aditya credited the veteran actor for inspiring him. As RGV felt obliged by the filmmaker’s kind words, Dhar had something to say to the Satya director. As RGV wrote, “It sounds nice that I INSPIRED all these great directors to become GREAT, but when will I, the INSPIRER, become GREAT?” Dhar reacted to the post and shared, “Ramu sir, you took the risks when it was the hardest!!”

A man has been arrested after Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged that she was abused and nearly assaulted during a live performance at a private school in Purba Medinipur’s Bhagabanpur area on Saturday. In a written complaint submitted to the police, Chakraborty gave a detailed, step-by-step account of the incident that took place during her programme at South Point Public School.

Actor Harsh Chhaya has found himself at the centre of renewed online chatter after a now-deleted Facebook post of his resurfaced on social media. The post, which spoke cryptically about a divorced actor couple from decades ago, has led many users to speculate whether Chhaya was indirectly referring to his former marriage with acclaimed actor Shefali Shah. Though Harsh did not mention any names in the post, its tone and details sparked curiosity — and controversy — among netizens who began drawing parallels with his personal history.

Nora Fatehi has issued a detailed update after being involved in a road accident in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Despite suffering injuries, she proceeded with her scheduled stage appearance at a concert headlined by DJ David Guetta later the same day. Hours after the mishap, Fatehi addressed the incident through Instagram Stories, describing the crash and urging the public not to drive under the influence. Police confirmed that a case has been registered against the driver accused of ramming into her vehicle.

