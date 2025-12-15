Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Dhurandhar, Calls Ranveer Singh A ‘Shapeshifter’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 02:58 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calling him a “shapeshifter,” as the Aditya Dhar spy thriller continues its blockbuster run.

Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025. (Photo Credit: X)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the latest celebrity to shower praise on Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller that continues to dominate both the box office and social media conversations. The actor joined a growing list of film personalities including Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Adivi Sesh who have publicly applauded the Aditya Dhar directorial.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Supporting performances by Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi have also been widely appreciated. Since its release, the film has generated strong word-of-mouth, driven by its scale, performances, and high-stakes narrative.

Samantha shared her reaction after watching the film, offering a glowing review that highlighted both the immersive experience and the ensemble cast’s performances.

‘Just stunning to watch,’ writes Samantha

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha expressed her admiration for the film and its cast, reserving special praise for Ranveer Singh’s transformation in the role. She wrote, “Still buzzing after #Dhurandhar. The big-screen experience, the immersion, the thrill. And @ranveersingh – Unreal. A shapeshifter, a joy, forever a fan. Every department in perfect sync. Just stunning to watch. @adityadharfilms Biggest congratulations. Akshaye Khanna – the brilliance. @rampal72 Goosebumps. @actormaddy Never stop surprising @duttsanjay (fire emojis).”

Her review quickly caught fans’ attention, adding to the film’s already massive online buzz. Viral clips, audience reactions, and fan-made reels have played a key role in sustaining Dhurandhar’s momentum well into its second week.

At the box office, Dhurandhar has cemented its status as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters in recent years. The film has earned Rs 364.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 552.70 crore worldwide within its first ten days. Despite its lengthy runtime of over three and a half hours, audiences have embraced the film for its gripping screenplay, impactful music, precise casting, and layered performances.

Director Aditya Dhar is set to continue the story with Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. The sequel will face stiff box office competition from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and the Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur–Anurag Kashyap action drama Dacoit.

