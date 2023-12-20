Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Return On The Silver Screens In 2024? Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year had shocked fans after she officially announced that she is taking a sabbatical to look after herself. However, she managed to wrap up Raj & DK’s India leg of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. While fans are looking forward to seeing her again, it was recently reported that Samantha will finally make her comeback in 2024.

As per a source close to Hindustan Times, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been feeling recharged. The source told the publication, “She is feeling a lot better. Rejuvenated is the right word to explain her state of mind and health. There is no doubt that her health is doing way better as she is feeling energised. Also, the time off and travel around the world, opened her to a lot of different things. Now, she is planning to channel all that energy in her work.”

The source also added, “She is planning to start acting and be back on set early next year. In fact, she is looking forward to it. It is expected that she will be back at work when Citadel promotions start. She might also start a new project, which she is backing”.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories, where she responded to their questions.

Taking the opportunity, an Instagram user anonymously asked her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a rare comment about her public divorce. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021. The Telugu stars’ divorce was among the most talked about topics in 2021. It was earlier this year that Naga Chaitanya confirmed that their divorce came through last year. Although Samantha and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the split, Samantha said that the failed marriage, auto-immune condition called myositis and flop films felt like a triple whammy.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Samantha was asked if she consciously ensures that her fans are a part of her highs and lows. The actress explained, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too.”