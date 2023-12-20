 Buy cheap website traffic
বুধবার , ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Return On The Silver Screens In 2024? Here’s What We Know

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ৩:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
samantha ruth prabhu 5 2023 11 cc469838461bcbda10469bb5d1f6e240


Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from acting. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might reportedly make her comeback to acting in 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year had shocked fans after she officially announced that she is taking a sabbatical to look after herself. However, she managed to wrap up Raj & DK’s India leg of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. While fans are looking forward to seeing her again, it was recently reported that Samantha will finally make her comeback in 2024.

As per a source close to Hindustan Times, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been feeling recharged. The source told the publication, “She is feeling a lot better. Rejuvenated is the right word to explain her state of mind and health. There is no doubt that her health is doing way better as she is feeling energised. Also, the time off and travel around the world, opened her to a lot of different things. Now, she is planning to channel all that energy in her work.”

The source also added, “She is planning to start acting and be back on set early next year. In fact, she is looking forward to it. It is expected that she will be back at work when Citadel promotions start. She might also start a new project, which she is backing”.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dedicated some time to her fans, engaging in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories, where she responded to their questions.

Taking the opportunity, an Instagram user anonymously asked her, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a rare comment about her public divorce. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021. The Telugu stars’ divorce was among the most talked about topics in 2021. It was earlier this year that Naga Chaitanya confirmed that their divorce came through last year. Although Samantha and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the split, Samantha said that the failed marriage, auto-immune condition called myositis and flop films felt like a triple whammy.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Samantha was asked if she consciously ensures that her fans are a part of her highs and lows. The actress explained, “When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too.”

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

samantha ruth prabhu 5 2023 11 cc469838461bcbda10469bb5d1f6e240 16x9
Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Return On The Silver Screens In 2024? Here’s What We Know
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
butter paneer masala
রেস্টুরেন্ট স্টাইল পনির বাটার মাসালা তৈরি করুন নিজেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231220 WA0012
হরতাল সফলে নাগরপুরে যুবদলের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল, আটক ৭ জন নেতাকর্মী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sheikhhasina1 800x420
শেখ হাসিনার নির্বাচনি প্রচার সিলেট থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে আজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
global ins

লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে গ্লোবাল ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 wm sheikhparashio

মেধাভিত্তিক সমাজে মানুষকে বোকা বানানো সম্ভব নয়: শেখ পরশ

 wm HSC Result 2021 2 1

পাসের হার বেড়েও পিছিয়ে চট্টগ্রাম

 পরকীয়ায় আসক্ত কাউন্সিলর স্বামীর বিরুদ্ধে স্ত্রীর মামলা

পরকীয়ায় আসক্ত কাউন্সিলর স্বামীর বিরুদ্ধে স্ত্রীর মামলা

 IMG 20220511 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইলে র‍্যাবের অভিযানে বিপুল পরিমান গাঁজাসহ দুই মাদক কারবারী আটক

 wm Monirul Haque Sakku File Photo 19 05 2022

সাক্কুকে বিএনপি থেকে আজীবনের জন্য বহিষ্কার

 wm Awami league logo 800x416

বিকেলে ভারত সফরে যাচ্ছে আ.লীগের প্রতিনিধি দল

 wm Fakrul bnp iftar 800x416

‘যারা জনগণের ভোটে নির্বাচিত নয়, তারা কাওয়ার্ড’

 1623849021 1598202446 adhir chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Downplays Meeting Dhankar, Asks Why TMC is Not Approaching ‘President for Guv’s Removal’

 wm poisionalcohol

বিষাক্ত মদপানে রাশিয়ায় ২৬ জনের মৃত্যু