Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Look From Maa Inti Bangaram Out; Trailer To Release On THIS Date | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 11:20 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Look From Maa Inti Bangaram Out; Trailer To Release On THIS Date

Fans have been treated to the first visuals from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film, Maa Inti Bangaram, as the star unveiled the project’s striking first look and confirmed the date for the trailer release. The announcement has reignited excitement for the actress’s highly anticipated return to Telugu films.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first look, which immediately went viral. The actress is seen in a fierce look, wearing a saree and standing in a bus. Along with the first look, she also announced the trailer release date. “మీరు చూస్తా ఉండండి…#MaaIntiBangaaram మీ అందరీతో కలిసిపోతుంది #MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM Created by #RajNidimoru Directed by @nandureddyy Produced by @tralalamovingpictures,” read the caption. Fans also reacted with heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah Begin Shooting Maa Inti Bangaram

In 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gulshan Devaiah kick-started the shoot of their film ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved blockbuster Oh! Baby. Speaking about the new chapter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal…”

She said, “It’s a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it’s exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth.”

Adding to that, Himank Duvvuru, producing partner at Tralala Moving Pictures, shared, “After the success of Subham, we were clear that Tralala would continue to champion stories that move people- stories that stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Lisbon Edit

Her recent escape to Lisbon with husband Raj Nidimoru reflects a growing travel philosophy – one that favours stillness over schedules and atmosphere over excess. Portugal’s capital, with its sun-faded facades and gentle pace, offered exactly that. From iconic landmarks to indulgent food stops, Samantha’s post captured a perfect blend of travel, romance and simple pleasures. The photos show the couple exploring the historic heart of Lisbon, enjoying local treats and pausing to take in the breathtaking views that the city is known for.

First Published: January 07, 2026, 11:20 IST

