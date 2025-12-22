Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Husband Raj Nidimoru Picks Her Up At Airport After She Was Mobbed | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 04:45 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted arriving in Mumbai as husband Raj Nidimoru came to pick her up days after she was mobbed during an event in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Make FIRST Appearance Together After Their Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to Mumbai following a brief work commitment in Hyderabad, and her airport arrival quickly caught the attention of the paparazzi. Much to their delight, the actress was picked up by her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who had come to receive her at the airport.

As Samantha exited the terminal, she was seen smiling the moment she spotted Raj waiting for her in his car. The actress briefly acknowledged the photographers with a warm smile before settling into the vehicle and heading home. The calm and composed airport moment stood in sharp contrast to the distressing visuals that surfaced just days earlier from Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed During Hyderabad Appearance

Before her return to Mumbai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly mobbed while stepping out for a work-related commitment in Hyderabad. Videos from the incident, which have since gone viral on social media, show a large crowd gathering around the actress, leading to chaos at the venue.

In the clip, Samantha is seen struggling to move through the crowd as her security personnel attempt to shield her and guide her towards her car. The actress appeared visibly restrained as security held her arms to ensure she could safely navigate through the crowd and exit the premises. The incident is said to have taken place when Samantha was present in Hyderabad for a store inauguration.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Samantha remained composed throughout the ordeal. She has not made any public comment about the mobbing incident so far, choosing to maintain silence even as the videos continue to circulate online.

The mobbing incident involving Samantha has once again brought attention to crowd management issues at celebrity events. Recently, the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police registered a suo motu case against Lulu Mall management and the organisers of a promotional event after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was also mobbed by fans during a song launch.

Videos from that event show Nidhhi Agerwal surrounded by a dense crowd as fans attempted to take photographs and interact with her. The actor is seen struggling to move through the gathering as her personal space was repeatedly invaded.

KPHB Inspector S. Rajashekar Reddy confirmed that the organisers had failed to obtain prior permission for the event. He said, “A case is being registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without permission.”

