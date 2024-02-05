সোমবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sandeep Reddy Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor Wasn't His Pick for Kabir Singh; Poonam Pandey Lands In BIG Trouble

ফেব্রুয়ারি ৫, ২০২৪ ২:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
From Sandeep Reddy Vanga talking about Why he did not cast Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh to Poonam Pandey in trouble, check out all important happenings

Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga teamed up for their first movie, Animal, which has done well at the box office. Although they collaborated recently, Ranbir knew about the director’s work since his debut film, Arjun Reddy. After the Telugu drama’s release, Ranbir even texted him, but the filmmaker missed it as it was an SMS. In an interview with Dainik Bhasker, Sandeep mentioned he stopped checking text messages regularly because most communication occurs on WhatsApp.

For more info: Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Why He Wouldn’t Have Cast Ranbir Kapoor In Kabir Singh: ‘He Clearly Said…’

Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt has landed her in big trouble. All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded an FIR against the actress-model stating that her actions were “highly wrong” and “unacceptable”. On Saturday, AICWA issued a statement via their official X handle and called for legal action not just against Poonam but her manager too. They condemned the publicity stunt and argued that “no one in the film industry stoops to such levels”.

For more info: Poonam Pandey Lands In BIG Trouble, Cinema Workers’ Body Demands FIR For ‘Fake’ Death Stunt

Don 3 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh’s performance in the film as he replaces Shah Rukh Khan. Amid all this, it has now been revealed that the actor will begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar directorial in August this year. Reportedly, the pre-production work of the film will begin in March which will ensure “surprises” for fans in the upcoming Don movie.

For more info: Don 3 To Have ‘Surprises’ For Fans, Ranveer Singh To Begin Shoot In August; Key Details REVEALED

When Munawar Faruqui was in the Bigg Boss 17 house, several allegations were levelled against him. He was also tagged as a ‘womaniser’ by many. Days after the stand-up comedian emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show, Munawar addressed allegations against him in a recent interview. He argued that he is still figuring out if he has a commitment phobia or the tendency to distance people as they get close to him.

For more info: Munawar Faruqui FINALLY Reacts To Being Called a ‘Womaniser’, Says ‘Main Agar Unko Pehle Se Better…’

When Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were in the Bigg Boss house, the two had several massive arguments with each other. During their fights, Ankita often brought up divorce which left everyone wondering if the Pavitra Rishta actress would leave her husband after Salman Khan’s show. However, in a recent interview, Vicky clarified that the two are very much together and shared that they have a “strong relationship”.

For more info: Vicky Jain REVEALS If Ankita Lokhande Is Going To Divorce Him: ‘We Choose How We Want To Live…’

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.



