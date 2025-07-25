Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit Begins Filming This September | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 26, 2025, 04:20 IST

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms Prabhas, Triptii Dimri’s Spirit starts filming in September with back-to-back schedules.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct Prabhas in Spirit.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially confirmed that his much-anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will begin shooting in September 2025. The announcement came during a recent chat with Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri on the Sithara Entertainments YouTube channel. Sandeep revealed that Spirit will have back-to-back schedules and a non-stop shooting plan once it hits the floors.

Spirit made headlines earlier this year when Deepika Padukone exited the project following disagreements over working hours and compensation. Reports suggested that Deepika was advocating for a strict eight-hour workday, a demand that could not be accommodated by the production team. Following her exit, Triptii Dimri was roped in to play the female lead opposite Prabhas.

According to reports by Rangasthalam, Sandeep has already completed the musical compositions for Spirit in collaboration with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is one of the most awaited action dramas in Indian cinema and is expected to hit theatres in 2027. The film reportedly presents Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar, adding to fans’ excitement.

Earlier, a source close to the project revealed, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to shoot for Spirit in a certain way and has requested Prabhas to acquire a lean physique. The idea is to ensure most stunts are performed by Prabhas himself. The Rebel Star is excited about the challenge and is working closely with Sandeep to mold himself into the character.”

After wrapping up Spirit, Sandeep will begin scripting Animal Park, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

With high expectations riding on Spirit, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what cinematic magic Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas will bring to the screen.

