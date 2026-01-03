Sanjay Dutt Forced Us To Drink With Him, Says Paparazzo: ‘Had No Choice, Even Non-Drinkers Would End Up…’ | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৩১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Sanjay Dutt Forced Us To Drink With Him, Says Paparazzo: 'Had No Choice, Even Non-Drinkers Would End Up…'

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
He also recalled an incident when he accidentally hit Sanjay Dutt’s vanity van. 

Sanjay Dutt is now seen in Dhurandhar.

Famous paparazzo Varinder Chawla recalled how Sanjay Dutt would ask the shutterbugs to drink with him, and given his superstar status, everyone would oblige. He said that even those who did not drink alcohol ended up drinking with the actor. He also recalled an incident when he accidentally hit Sanjay Dutt’s vanity van.

Varinder Chawla recently told Siddharth Kannan, “Many times, Baba would call us over during his shoots and ask, ‘Oye, idhar aa… do you drink?’ If we said no because we were working, he would insist, saying, ‘I feel like you drink.’ Others would back him up, and he would then force us to drink with him. We had no choice. He’s such a big celebrity that even non-drinkers would end up sitting and drinking with him. We would sit outside his house and drink with him.”

He also recalled, “At one point in my career, I bought a second-hand Maruti Zen. Once, while Sanjay Dutt was shooting at Filmistan, I clicked his pictures and was about to leave when I accidentally hit his vanity van while reversing. His people immediately surrounded me and demanded money.”

“The cost of my car wasn’t even close to the damage they claimed. I was sure I was going to get beaten up when Sanjay Dutt came down and asked, ‘What happened?’ I told him I had hit his van. He turned to his people and said, ‘Let him go.’ At that moment, he felt like my messiah. He has always been a very chill guy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar. One of the latest releases, Dhurandhar, stormed into the box office charts in 2025. With its grand scale and gripping narrative, it quickly crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark worldwide. The film currently stands tall as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film, second only to Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

While Sanjay Dutt had a brief role in Dhurandhar, he is expected to have a meatier part in the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with Yash’s Toxic. Till then, those who cannot watch Dhurandhar in theatres can enjoy the film on Netflix once it’s out at the end of this month.

January 03, 2026, 21:45 IST

