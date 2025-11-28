শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Sanjay Dutt Mobbed By Fans, Internet Says 'Shayad Public Bhool Gayi Hai Ki…'

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sanjay Dutt Mobbed By Fans, Internet Says ‘Shayad Public Bhool Gayi Hai Ki…’ | Bollywood News


In the video, Sanjay Dutt was walking towards his car when he was mobbed by fans.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Dhurandhar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Celebrities and fans usually share a wholesome bond, until someone ends up crossing a line. It can go either way; a celebrity may come across as disrespectful, or fans may overstep boundaries. Such moments often divide the internet, with people taking sides. Something similar happened in a recent video featuring Sanjay Dutt.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt was walking toward his car when he was surrounded by fans. He was posing for selfies with a few of them until a member of his team moved a fan’s hand aside while they were trying to take a photo. Despite that, the crowd continued to mob Sanjay. He eventually managed to reach his car through the chaos.

Netizens Take Sides

Users were divided after watching the video, some sided with the fans, while others supported Sanjay. A user said, “Because of the fans they are, what they are today.” Another one added, “This kind of behaviour disappoints their fans, and when they release a film and if audiences don’t watch, it’s clear that their attitude is what led to this outcome.” A user chimed in, “Fir galti Bollywood walon ki nikaalenge media and fans. Pehle apna behaviour unki taraf dekhein. They never hesitate to take selfies in prayer meets also. “Shayad public bhool gayi hai ki yeh kaun hai,” wrote another user.

Sanjay Dutt’s Next Project

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Dhurandhar, which is directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Along with the Khal Nayak actor, the film features a strong ensemble cast, including several acclaimed performers like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R.Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Sharing his look from the film on Instagram, Sanjay wrote, “The Jinn”. The film is slated to release on December 5.

The trailer of the film was released on November 18. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and Mouni Roy reacted to the trailer on social media. The film’s ensemble cast has truly excited celebrities, fans and movie lovers alike.

November 28, 2025, 12:16 IST

