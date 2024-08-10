শনিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Playing Villain in South Movies: ‘Rape Katt Gaya Hai Lekin…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৪ ১:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Playing Villain in South Movies: ‘Rape Katt Gaya Hai Lekin…’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt embraces his villainous role in Double iSmart.

Sanjay Dutt embraces his villainous role in Double iSmart.

Sanjay Dutt embraces the challenge of playing villains in South Indian films, sharing his experience on Double iSmart with Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is set to captivate audiences once again, this time as the antagonist in the Telugu film Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Ram Pothineni. During a promotional event in Mumbai, Sanjay opened up about his preference for playing villainous roles, particularly in South Indian cinema, and why he finds them so appealing.

When asked about his fascination with negative roles, Sanjay explained, “I think it’s a challenge for me to do a South Indian film, and playing a villain is a great space to explore. You get to do a lot—there’s action, intensity, and depth. You get to beat people up, and you get beaten up too. It’s exciting!” He then humorously added, “Rape katt gaya hai lekin woh… (Of course, certain things like rape scenes are no longer allowed, which is a good thing. But overall, these roles offer an actor a lot to work with, especially after doing so many films).”

On whether he would ever return to romance on screen, Sanjay said, “Yes, I’d love to do a romantic film again if the right project comes along. But our generation has always catered to the mass audience. We’re ‘massy’ heroes. I did Saajan back in the day, which was a great film with beautiful songs. So yeah, if a good romantic script comes my way, I’d be interested.”

Sanjay also shared his experience of working on Double iSmart, particularly praising his co-star Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh. “We’re all fans of Puri Jagannadh. Like Ram said, he kind of changed Telugu cinema by bringing in that swag and coolness. I’m thankful to him for making me a part of Double iSmart and casting me as Big Bull. Working with Ram was an absolute pleasure; he’s like a younger brother to me. He’s a fantastic performer and a hard worker, and we had a blast shooting together in Dubai and other locations.”

Double iSmart, in which Sanjay plays the formidable Big Bull, is slated for release on August 15 in multiple languages, including Hindi. Following his menacing role as Adheera in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay has been flooded with offers from the South film industry. He recently starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 hit Leo and will soon appear in Prem’s Kannada film KD – The Devil alongside Dhruva Sarja.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Playing Villain in South Movies: ‘Rape Katt Gaya Hai Lekin…’
Sanjay Dutt Opens Up on Playing Villain in South Movies: ‘Rape Katt Gaya Hai Lekin…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
I wanted to win gold, says Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat | Paris Olympics 2024 News
I wanted to win gold, says Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারে উপদেষ্টারা কে কোন দায়িত্ব পেলেন
অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারে উপদেষ্টারা কে কোন দায়িত্ব পেলেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সুপ্রিম কোর্টের ফুলকোর্ট সভা স্থগিত ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
সুপ্রিম কোর্টের ফুলকোর্ট সভা স্থগিত ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
What Actress Subha Rajput Said On Personal Growth While Working In Shiv Shakti

What Actress Subha Rajput Said On Personal Growth While Working In Shiv Shakti

 Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Are Bollywood Heartthrobs And Here’s Proof

Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Are Bollywood Heartthrobs And Here’s Proof

 সাপাহারে জাতীয় দৈনিক যায়যায়দিন পত্রিকার বর্ষপূর্তি অনুষ্ঠিত

সাপাহারে জাতীয় দৈনিক যায়যায়দিন পত্রিকার বর্ষপূর্তি অনুষ্ঠিত

 মাসিরা চৌধুরী’র মিথ্যা প্রচারণার প্রতিবাদে উপজেলা চেয়ারম্যানের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

মাসিরা চৌধুরী’র মিথ্যা প্রচারণার প্রতিবাদে উপজেলা চেয়ারম্যানের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 ‘যারা সরকারের ‌উন্নয়ন দেখে না তাদের মনটাই অন্ধ’

‘যারা সরকারের ‌উন্নয়ন দেখে না তাদের মনটাই অন্ধ’

 জামায়াত ছাড়ার ‘ঝুঁকি’ নেবে না বিএনপি

জামায়াত ছাড়ার ‘ঝুঁকি’ নেবে না বিএনপি

 [১] প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশির কাছে ক্ষমা চাইলেন মিশিগানের সেই বিচারক

[১] প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশির কাছে ক্ষমা চাইলেন মিশিগানের সেই বিচারক

 Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Drops His Last Name For High School Graduation

Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Drops His Last Name For High School Graduation

 দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে এনআরবি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে এনআরবি ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 এসে গেল Xiaomi CyberDog, রোবট কুকুর কাজ করবে মালিকের এক কথায়!

এসে গেল Xiaomi CyberDog, রোবট কুকুর কাজ করবে মালিকের এক কথায়!