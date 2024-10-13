Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s Father-in-law Rush to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death | Watch

Sanjay Dutt was seen rushing to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night, deeply affected by the tragic news of Baba Siddique’s death. The actor, who was close to the senior politician, appeared visibly upset as he made his way into the hospital. Dressed in a black kurta, Sanjay Dutt maintained a somber and serious demeanour. He avoided interacting with the media despite the paparazzi’s persistent questioning. “Sanju baba… kya hua? Koi jaankaari mili aapko? Aapki mulaqaat hui?” reporters asked, but the actor refrained from answering and quickly entered his car.

Videos and pictures of Sanjay Dutt arriving at the hospital have surfaced on Instagram, showing the actor emotionally distressed by the loss. Iqbal Ratansi, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s father-in-law, was also spotted entering the hospital shortly after the news broke. Both Dutt and Ratansi were known to share a close bond with Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader, was shot in Mumbai’s Bandra East area earlier in the day. The tragic incident occurred near the Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar, close to the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA from Bandra East. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, Baba Siddique succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by hospital authorities. Two suspects have been detained by the police in connection with the attack, and investigations are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cut short his Bigg Boss 18 shoot after hearing the tragic news. Salman Khan, who had a long-standing friendship with Baba Siddique, was shaken by the incident. The actor had attended Siddique’s famous Iftar parties over the years, where Siddique played a crucial role in reuniting Salman with Shah Rukh Khan after their infamous five-year feud.

Baba Siddique was well-loved and respected in the industry, with his annual Iftar gatherings being star-studded events that brought the Bollywood community together. His tragic death has left a deep void, and the film fraternity is mourning the loss of a close friend and well-wisher.