রবিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s Father-in-law Rush to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২৪ ৮:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s Father-in-law Rush to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death | Watch


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt rushes to Lilavati hospital after Baba Siddiquie's tragic death.

Sanjay Dutt rushes to Lilavati hospital after Baba Siddiquie’s tragic death.

Sanjay Dutt rushed to Lilavati Hospital following Baba Siddique’s tragic passing. The actor seemed visibly upset, while refusing to speak to the media stationed outside the hospital.

Sanjay Dutt was seen rushing to Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night, deeply affected by the tragic news of Baba Siddique’s death. The actor, who was close to the senior politician, appeared visibly upset as he made his way into the hospital. Dressed in a black kurta, Sanjay Dutt maintained a somber and serious demeanour. He avoided interacting with the media despite the paparazzi’s persistent questioning. “Sanju baba… kya hua? Koi jaankaari mili aapko? Aapki mulaqaat hui?” reporters asked, but the actor refrained from answering and quickly entered his car.

Videos and pictures of Sanjay Dutt arriving at the hospital have surfaced on Instagram, showing the actor emotionally distressed by the loss. Iqbal Ratansi, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s father-in-law, was also spotted entering the hospital shortly after the news broke. Both Dutt and Ratansi were known to share a close bond with Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique, a senior NCP leader, was shot in Mumbai’s Bandra East area earlier in the day. The tragic incident occurred near the Colgate Ground in Nirmal Nagar, close to the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA from Bandra East. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, Baba Siddique succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by hospital authorities. Two suspects have been detained by the police in connection with the attack, and investigations are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan cut short his Bigg Boss 18 shoot after hearing the tragic news. Salman Khan, who had a long-standing friendship with Baba Siddique, was shaken by the incident. The actor had attended Siddique’s famous Iftar parties over the years, where Siddique played a crucial role in reuniting Salman with Shah Rukh Khan after their infamous five-year feud.

Baba Siddique was well-loved and respected in the industry, with his annual Iftar gatherings being star-studded events that brought the Bollywood community together. His tragic death has left a deep void, and the film fraternity is mourning the loss of a close friend and well-wisher.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha's Father-in-law Rush to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique's Death | Watch
Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha’s Father-in-law Rush to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death | Watch
What India must do to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals
What India must do to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 12, 2024): Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The Man Who United Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan After 5-Year Feud
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (October 12, 2024): Baba Siddique Shot Dead: The Man Who United Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan After 5-Year Feud
মধ্যরাত থেকে মাছ শিকারে ২২ দিনের নিষেধাজ্ঞা
মধ্যরাত থেকে মাছ শিকারে ২২ দিনের নিষেধাজ্ঞা
