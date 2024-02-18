রবিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sanjay Dutt Was The 1st Choice For Kattappa In Baahubali, Couldn’t Do It Because Of THIS Reason

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৪ ১১:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sanjay dutt baahubali 2024 02 d324b993452c876388be90e037ce74e5


Last Updated: February 18, 2024, 10:11 IST

Sanjay Dutt was in jail during the filming of Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2016. It starred Prabhas, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati and others.

Prabhas starrer Baahubali, released in 2015, is one of the iconic movies and holds a huge fandom. Who can forget one of the most important roles Kattappa which was played by Sathyaraj? But did you know that he was not the first choice? Makers wanted Sanjay Dutt but he couldn’t make it as he was in jail. Director SS Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad shared the information.

Talking to Rediff in 2020, Prasad had said that while Prabhas was always their first choice to play Baahubali, they had Sanjay Dutt in mind to play Kattappa. He said, “Only for Kattappa, we had Sanjay Dutt in mind. But then it was dicey as he was still in jail. The next option was Sathyaraj.”

In the same interview, he mentioned, “I didn’t have a story with me, I just told him (Rajamouli) about a foreigner who comes to India and sees an old person teaching swordsmanship to young students. Impressed, the foreigner claims the old man to be the best swordsman in the region. The old man refutes his claim by telling him about Baahubali. He tells him that nobody was able to injure Baahubali as long as he had a sword. He fought against 200 people and killed them all. By evening, he would be soaked in blood, but not a drop was his. When the foreigner said he wanted to meet Baahubali, the old man said he was dead. The foreigner didn’t understand how that was possible. Then the old man said backstabbing is a more powerful weapon and told the foreigner that it was he who back-stabbed Baahubali. The other scene I narrated was of a mother carrying a child, wading across a river, which eventually became the powerful opening scene of the franchise. He told me to put it all together and weave a story. We took around four-five months to develop the script.”

On the work front Sanjay Dutt will be reportedly seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He also has Welcome to the jungle in his kitty.

Source link

