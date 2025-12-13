Sanjay Gupta Says He Was Abused Online After Praising Dhurandhar: ‘I Don’t See Any Propaganda’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 21:00 IST

Sanjay Gupta says he was abused online after praising Dhurandhar and clarifying that he sees no propaganda in the film. The director responds to trolls.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that he was subjected to online abuse after praising Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and stating that he found no propaganda in the film.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after openly praising Ranveer Singh–starrer Dhurandhar. While the director lauded the film and its maker Aditya Dhar, one line from his appreciation tweet triggered intense backlash online.

‘I Don’t See Any Propaganda’: Gupta Clarifies His Comment

After netizens began questioning what he meant by “propaganda,” Gupta returned to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his stance. The director revealed that he had been subjected to online abuse ever since his initial post.

I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it.For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms I’m not interested in all the propaganda bullshit.I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music.WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the…— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 13, 2025

“I can’t believe the whole lot of idiots abusing me for this tweet about #Dhurandhar,” Gupta wrote. “What I mean is that I don’t think there is any propaganda in the film. Get a life guys.”

What Sanjay Gupta Originally Said About Dhurandhar

Gupta’s first tweet, which sparked the controversy, was otherwise a glowing endorsement of the film and its director.

“I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it,” he wrote. “For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms. I’m not interested in all the propaganda bullshit. I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music. WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team.”

While many agreed with his assessment of the film’s scale and execution, others fixated on the word “propaganda,” leading to heated debates online.

Dhurandhar Continues Its Massive Box Office Run

Despite the noise surrounding reactions and opinions, Dhurandhar remains unstoppable at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has wrapped up its first week with ₹207.25 crore in India. Its overseas earnings stand at ₹85 crore, taking the worldwide total to an impressive ₹372.75 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Officially Announced

Riding high on the film’s success, the makers have officially announced a sequel titled Dhurandhar 2: Revenge. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, where it is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

